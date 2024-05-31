Tim Atlas Unveils Highly-Anticipated Debut Album 'Enchanté' 　​  ​ 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brooklyn-based multi-hyphenate singer, songwriter, and producer Tim Atlas, who boldly blends elements of R&B, neo-soul, alternative, and bedroom pop, releases his highly-anticipated debut album, Enchanté.

“With every project I put out, I try to show a little more of myself,” says Tim. “Enchanté is basically a reintroduction to me as a human and as an artist. For me, this record represents the different corners of my music that I haven’t showcased.”

Enchanté, which is the culmination of dual EP’s Le Soir and Matinee and some unheard gems, incorporates themes of love, insecurity, anxiety, trust, and more. Songs off the album have garnered millions of streams, building up anticipation for Tim's loyal fanbase.

Matinee (HERE) contrasts distinctly with Tim's August 2023 EP Le Soir (HERE). While Le Soir saw Tim debut a more grungy, industrial sound to create his take on the evening experience, Matinee is a whimsical, sun-splashed record that feels like an escape to a cinematic world.

The album was conceived shortly after Tim's move from Los Angeles to Brooklyn, a transition that helped him become more comfortable expanding his sound to new genre frontiers. After attending a friend’s wedding in Paris, he settled upon the title Enchanté for the album and overall body of work since “everything has this little French influence.”

After the release of Le Soir, Tim embarked on a ten-stop headline tour last fall, where he notably sold out Mercury Lounge in New York, Moroccan Lounge in LA and Brick and Mortar in San Francisco. Tim has also recently played Pygmalion Festival in Urbana, and M3F Festival in Arizona. This fall, he is set to hit the road again, this time opening for LA-based indie pop duo slenderbodies. On tour, Tim has supported artists such as Jungle Giants, Magic City Hippies, and Goldroom, while his avid fan base has helped him garner over 150 million streams to date.

With worldwide touring on the horizon, international fervor from the likes of Radio 1, cos-signs from the likes of Zane Lowe, Arielle Free and Jack Saunders, and widespread enthusiasm, you won’t only get to know Tim on Enchanté, but you’ll get to love him.

“I hope people walk away from this album feeling inspired to be true to themselves and do whatever they want to do. I’m the most comfortable with myself that I’ve ever been in my life. I’m trying to stay true as a person who loves music. This is who I am.”

Enchanté Tracklist

Enchante

Sushi in Wyoming

Attractive

Knockin

Stardust

Out Cold

Lighthouse

The Deceiving

Lifeboat

Just a Baby

As They Seem

Mom

SeeThru

Tim Atlas Fall Tour Dates

(supporting Slenderbodies)

SEP 26, 2024 Biltmore Cabaret Vancouver, BC

SEP 27, 2024 The Showbox Seattle, WA

SEP 28, 2024 Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR

SEP 30, 2024 Soundwell Salt Lake City, UT

OCT 1, 2024 Ogden Theatre Denver, CO

OCT 2, 2024 The Black Sheep Colorado Springs, CO

OCT 4, 2024 Amsterdam Bar & Hall Saint Paul, MN

OCT 6, 2024 Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL

OCT 7, 2024 A&R Music Bar Columbus, OH

OCT 8, 2024 The Blind Pig Ann Arbor, MIP

OCT 9, 2024 Adelaide Hall Toronto, ON

OCT 11, 2024 Irving Plaza New York, NY

OCT 15, 2024 The Atlantis Washington, DC

OCT 16, 2024 Motorco Music Hall Durham, NC

OCT 18, 2024 The Basement East Nashville, TN

OCT 19, 2024 Terminal West Atlanta, GA

OCT 21, 2024 The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX

OCT 22, 2024 Scoot Inn Austin, TX

OCT 23, 2024 Deep Ellum Art Company Dallas, TX

OCT 25, 2024 The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ

OCT 26, 2024 The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA

OCT 27, 2024 The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA

OCT 29, 2024 SoHo Restaurant & Music Club Santa Barbara, CA

OCT 30, 2024 Goldfield Trading Post Roseville, CA

NOV 1, 2024 The Independent San Francisco, CA

NOV 3, 2024 Garden Amphitheatre Garden Grove, CA

Photo Credit: Tim Atlas

Comments