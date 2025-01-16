News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

TikTok Sensation Jewels Gold Shares 'Amen' Single

Check out the new single from the TikTok star.

By: Jan. 16, 2025
TikTok Sensation Jewels Gold Shares 'Amen' Single Image
A sought after performer from her earliest years and now a prominent figure across social media with hundreds of millions of views, New Jersey native Jewels Gold shares her heartfelt new single "Amen", out now via Burnside/The Orchard.  

"Amen" was written as a mantra by Jewels as a reminder to keep the faith in times where it's needed most. She shares, “In times of hardship, many people wrestle with their spirituality and wonder why God or the universe could allow such horrible things to happen. I spend a lot of time thinking about how we all got here and how miracles and tragedies both have a way of bringing people on earth together. If there’s something so much bigger than us, we may not always be able to understand the lesson in the present moment."

One of Jewels' favorite lyrics from "Amen" is "Life isn’t fair, there’s pain everywhere. Yeah givers get used, and good people lose. But times you gotta live ‘em, and tears you gotta give ‘em to the wind. Can’t hold on to them.”



