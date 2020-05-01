Tigerwine Releases New Album 'Nothing Is For You'

Colorado based post hardcore outfit Tigerwine has released their new full-length album, Nothing Is For You today via Tooth & Nail. Fans can check out the new record here: https://tigerwine.ffm.to/nothing

New album Nothing Is For You is their most intentioned. It's an examination of culture's ability to synthesize individualism and veil its agenda. The process was meticulous, a departure from the impulsivity of their previous pursuits. That's Tigerwine's specialty: reinvention. Their appreciation for change not only scratches the itch to try something new, it expands their sound and bends their genre. The result is music for the metalhead and the indie rocker alike, something you'll learn you expect from them.

"The record examines synthetic individualism and cultural pressures of 'becoming'" the band shares. "We hope this record adds beauty to these peculiar times that can seem both monotonous and mundane."

In 2012, Tigerwine began crafting their sound and by 2015 they perfected it, earning them a record deal and the opportunity to release their first EP, Lull. The next few years were fruitful and furious, with whirlwind tours and a whirlwind full-length release, Die With You. Tongue Out. Two years later they signed with their current label, Tooth & Nail Records, and began writing their sophomore release, Nothing Is For You.

Fans can stream/purchase Nothing Is For You at: https://tigerwine.ffm.to/nothing





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You