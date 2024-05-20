Chelsea Music Festival to Present PATITUCCI & FRIENDS and More in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chelsea Music Festival is celebrating its 15th season with nine evenings of concerts, conversation, and tastings with musicians, visual artists, chefs from June 21-29, 2024 - festival tickets are on sale now!

This summer Festival, led by Artistic Directors Melinda Lee Masur and Ken-David Masur presents "Connecting the Dots," which traces how music and art allow us to touch what seems intangible, repair what seems broken, and reimagine our interconnectedness with one another. The Festival will focus on the restorative powers of the arts as we examine ways that music and art both calm and reinvigorate the brain and nervous system. We will also explore together various neurological challenges and changes we can encounter in ourselves and our loved ones. For more information and ticketing, visit https://www.chelseamusicfestival.org/2024/connectingthedots.

Multi-GRAMMY winner jazz bassist John Patitucci graces the Festival stage again joined by pianist Renee Rosnes, baritone Daniel Gutmann (prize winner at Elīna Garanča's ZukunftsStimmen) & pianist Maximilian Kromer (International Brahms Competition winner), and Festival musicians including pianists Robert Fleitz (1st Prize in 2022 John Cage Award), Ania Vu, Melinda Lee Masur, and Andrea Lam. Curated Reception to follow by Chef Rachel Snyder, 2024 Culinary Artist-in Residence.

Solo exhibition, "Cultivars" with new work by 2024 Visual Artist-in-Residence Kelly S. Williams, on view throughout the evening in Gallery 8.

PROGRAM

W. A. Mozart (1756-1791) | Andante & Variations in G major, K. 501 (1786)

Robert Schumann (1810-1856) - text by Heinrich Heine

Belsazar, Op. 57 (1840)

Die beiden Grenadiere ("The Two Grenadiers"), Op. 49 (1840)

Ich grolle nicht, Op. 48 (1840)

Ania Vu (b. 1994) | Here, Alive (2021)

Andreia Pinto Correia (b. 1971) | Silêncios, atmosferas e utopias (Silences, Atmospheres, and Utopias) (2008)

Jessica Mays (b. 1986) | Bee in the Hollow: IV. (2020)

Linda Leimane (b. 1989) | Via Imperiale (2021)

Original jazz songs & arrangements with bassist John Patitucci and pianist Renee Rosnes

FEATURING

Baritone | Daniel Gutmann

Piano | Robert Fleitz, Maximilian Kromer, Andrea Lam

Jazz Bass | John Patitucci

Jazz Piano | Renee Rosnes

*Program subject to change

Chelsea Music Festival is a proud partner of Steinway Pianos.

ABOUT THE CHELSEA MUSIC FESTIVAL

Chelsea Music Festival celebrates great music by convening world-leading musicians & artists in the performing, culinary, and visual arts for an international audience. The Festival invites artists, composers, and performers to collaborate in pursuit of new perspectives in artistic expression. Inspired by its Chelsea roots, the Festival reflects the creativity of one of New York City's most dynamic neighborhoods. Programs span musical genres ranging from classical to contemporary to jazz with a special emphasis on Festival commissions by composers whose works are not in the traditional western canon. In addition, the Festival hosts an online library of recordings so music enthusiasts, artists, and students alike can explore unique interpretations of classical, jazz, and contemporary works via high-quality videos of world-class performances. Since 2010, the Festival has established itself as a critically-acclaimed, accessible and interactive gateway to chamber music in non-traditional concert spaces such as art galleries, public squares, schools, and churches. Programming includes concerts, lectures, exhibitions, family events, and free outreach performances. In 2020, the Festival inaugurated its Online Encores and Online Originals YouTube series; Online Encores presents highlights from Festival archives while Online Originals presents new performances and recordings. We are proud to give emerging voices, particularly those of women and people of color, a stage and are working to build an audience and intimate community to support a new generation of musicians, composers, and artists. The Chelsea Music Festival Artistic Directors are Melinda Lee Masur and Ken-David Masur.

