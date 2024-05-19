Blood On The Saddle Revisits History With 'FIRST BLOOD' Release

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a June 2, 1985 article, Los Angeles Times Music Critic Chris Willman described Blood on the Saddle's self-titled, 1984 debut album as "One of the most absorbing vinyl wonders the city has produced in the last few years." Later that year, in the December issue of Spin Magazine, Andrea 'Enthal wrote, "Blood's album is full of the flying finger-tips and heart-pumping roots-rock that puts cowpunk on the edge where rock is doing something new and a half twist different from what has gone before."

Formed in 1983 by guitarist and lead vocalist Greg Davis, with bass player Ron Botelho and drummer Hermann Senac, the band was often called "Cow Punk" or "Country Punk." Singer/guitarist Annette Zilinskas joined the band that summer after leaving the Bangles. Forty years, ten albums, and several line-ups later, Blood on the Saddle has transcended those labels and earned its place in music history.

On May 31, 2024, Ton-Up Records will release "First Blood," featuring early versions of classics like "Ghost on My Heart," "I Wish I Was A Single Girl Again," and "I Thought I Heard Some Thunder." Most notable are the acoustic duets with Blood on the Saddle founder and guitar virtuoso Greg Davis and co-lead vocalist Annette Zilinskas, who was still a member of The Bangs (Bangles) at the time. "First Blood" provides music fans with a unique experience of hearing the development of a sound that is as innovative today as in 1983 and taken rock music somewhere new and different.

About Ton-Up Records

Ton-Up Records is the music division of Ton-Up, Inc. Artists include Blood on the Saddle, Greg Davis, Eddie Star, JoyBox, and Philip Paul Kelly. An independent creative company, Ton-Up Inc draws it's inspiration from the biker subculture that developed in 1950s Britain. "Doing the Ton" meant going 100mph or over on your motorcycle. Ton-Up, Inc. is applying that idea to our work and the creativity we bring to the world.

