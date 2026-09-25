Tiga Shares IAMWHATIAM Remixes From DJ Hell, Tensal and The Dare

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The second EP in a series of HOTLIFE remix drops has arrived, with Tiga sharing 'IAMWHATIAM' remixes from DJ Hell, Tensal and The Dare. The release marks the latest installment in Tiga's HOTLIFE remix project, out now via Turbo Recordings / Secret City Records, with vinyl preorders available now.

The first single from Tiga's acclaimed HOTLIFE LP, 'IAMWHATIAM' was and is a war cry, a strident demand for Absolute Brain Freedom. Now, that call for total liberation comes in three new interpretations from DJ Hell, Tensal and The Dare, arriving as a full remix EP out now on Turbo Recordings x Secret City Records, with vinyl preorders live via Secret City Records.

'Remix packages are my favourite thing to curate,' says Tiga. 'It's a victory lap in a chariot pulled by people you respect. I can't wait for you to hear what that sounds like.'

Central European legend DJ Hell applies dark studio trickery to the track, disorienting and overpowering the listener in the process and rendering a dense, fractal labyrinth. Tiga asked Hell to remix the track over lunch at the Hard Rock Café on the Platzl. Once he agreed, the two fell into conversation, trading electroclash war stories for several hours.

Tiga also enlisted Tensal, whose work with Exium and Komando Terrorismo Sonico combines with a solo practice of hypnotic, high-impact techno and analogue experimentation. As Tiga puts it: 'But what you couldn't possibly have known until now is that he's Spanish.' His remix pushes the BPM to 140, driven by pagan trance rhythms and a biohacked synth line that may very well inspire some kid to code us the hell out of this damn digital panopticon.

Finally, The Dare returns with his own take on 'IAMWHATIAM', following his recent standalone remix. The New York-based producer and DJ has become synonymous with bringing the timeless dignity of 2000s blog-house back into contemporary club culture, with production credits including Charli xcx's 'Guess'. In Tiga's words, the remix is a 'brain-off banger that will transport younger listeners to a time before conception, a blessed mind-free state to which we shall all one day return'. He continues: 'But until then, it is their generation's responsibility to reckon with the sum of human history, and that very much includes Indie Sleaze.'

The 'IAMWHATIAM' Remix EP is the latest installment in Tiga's wider HOTLIFE remix project, following recent reworks of 'HOT WIFE' from fers and Ben Sterling. Further remixes of 'SILK SCARF' and 'ECSTASY SURROUNDS ME' will follow through October 2026, with Tiga's album highlights reimagined by a mix of long-term collaborators, established electronic music figures and new-generation artists.

Released earlier this year, HOTLIFE marked Tiga's first studio album in over a decade, bringing together Boys Noize, fers, MRD, Maara, Priori and Patrick Holland across 12 tracks. The album followed a six-month run of singles including 'SILK SCARF', 'HOT WIFE' and 'FRICTION', earning tastemaker support from Resident Advisor, Mixmag, DJ Mag, Crack, CLASH, Pitchfork and many more.

The IAMWHATIAM Remix EP is out now via Turbo Recordings x Secret City Records. Preorder the 12' via Secret City Records.

About Tiga

Tiga, born in Montreal, is a globally renowned DJ, producer, and the creative force behind Turbo Recordings. His journey began in the vibrant chaos of the 1980s Indian club scene, where he developed a deep appreciation for electronic music's transformative power. Returning to Montreal in the early 1990s, Tiga pioneered a new wave of nightlife, introducing innovative party concepts, guest DJs, and Montreal's first rave, 'Solstice' in 1993. His relentless pursuit of musical excellence saw him co-found the legendary nightclub Sona, creating a sanctuary for bold, cutting-edge dance music. At the same time, his label Turbo Recordings became a launchpad for numerous iconic electronic music releases from legends such as Chromeo, Azari & III, Gesaffelstein, Duke Dumont, ANNA, and Charlotte de Witte.

As a producer, Tiga achieved global recognition with his chart-topping cover of 'Sunglasses at Night', a collaboration with Zyntherius, which became an anthem for electro enthusiasts. His remix credits include high-profile artists such as The xx, LCD Soundsystem, Moby, Depeche Mode, and Justice. Tiga's contribution to the prestigious DJ Kicks series showcased his eclectic style, while his original works, including the hit single 'Pleasure from the Bass', added to his body of work. Tiga has toured the world extensively, playing festivals and nightclubs such as Coachella, Sónar Festival, Berghain, Stereo Montreal, and Tomorrowland.

Tiga Tour Dates

2 October - TAMA, Poznań, Poland

3 October - Oczki, Warsaw, Poland

9 October - FOLD, London, UK

10 October - Kaunas, Lithuania

16 October - Mission Ballroom, Denver, US

17 October - iiiPoints, Miami, US

19 October - Space Miami, Miami, US

22 October - ADE (Bret), Amsterdam, Netherlands

24 October - ADE (Audio Obscura), Amsterdam, Netherlands

14 November - Future Festival, Monterrey, Mexico

21 November - Listen Festival, Brussels, Belgium

27 November - Time Warp, Los Angeles, US

28 November - Village Studios, Vancouver, CA

13 December - Nowadays, NYC, US

19 December - 104 Centquatre, Paris, France

9 January 2027 - Day Zero, Tulum, Mexico

27 February 2027 - Skyline, Los Angeles, US

Photo Credit: Karim Brown



Photo Credit: Karim Brown

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