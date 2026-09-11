Charli xcx to Headline UK & EU Arena Tour

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Charli xcx has announced the Europe and UK leg of the 'Music, Fashion, Film Tour'.

Charli will headline arenas across the United Kingdom and Europe in February 2027, including a show at London's The O2, with special guest Audrey Hobert joining on all dates.

Anyone who pre-ordered 'Music, Fashion, Film' from Charli's official store during the qualifying window will get first access to pre-sale tickets and will be emailed more information shortly. Fans are also able to sign up to artist pre-sale at www.charlixcx.com until 5pm BST on Tuesday 15th September.

Tickets will be available on artist pre-sale from 11am BST on Wednesday 16th September with tickets then on general sale from 9am BST on Friday 18th September.

The US leg of the 'Music, Fashion, Film Tour' kicks off in Philadelphia tonight before taking in arenas across North America through September & October, with special guest underscores joining on all dates.

Charli xcx's eighth studio album 'Music, Fashion, Film' arrived earlier this year, securing Charli her second UK #1 album of 2026 and landing at #3 on Billboard 200 in the US.

The album was met with critical acclaim, with NME labelling it 'a snapshot of stardom from a true modern artist', Pitchfork awarding it Best New Music while praising all the 'little somatic thrills - doubled vocal harmonies, sharp dynamic contrasts—that come densely packed yet discrete and readily clippable' and The Guardian commending it as 'another gorgeously astute and disarmingly deep album about the instability of identity' in a 5* review.

Charli xcx is one of the defining artists of our time. Moving between the experimental and the mainstream, she has built a career characterised by reinvention, collaboration, and a singular approach to artistry that has influenced both the sound and visual language of contemporary culture. Her work has earned widespread critical acclaim including multiple BRIT and Grammy Awards, cementing her status as one of contemporary pop's most influential creative voices.

Beyond music, Charli has become a defining presence in fashion and contemporary image-making and has expanded her creative practice into film, where she acts, writes, produces and scores projects with directors including Takashi Miike, Gregg Araki and Cathy Yann.

Charli xcx Live Dates

Fri 11 Sep 2026 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena

Mon 14 Sep 2026 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Tue 15 Sep 2026 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Mon 21 Sep 2026 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Thu 24 Sep 2026 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Mon 28 Sep 2026 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Fri 02 Oct 2026 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

Tue 06 Oct 2026 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Fri 09 Oct 2026 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

Wed 14 Oct 2026 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

Sat 17 Oct 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

Sun 18 Oct 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

Wed 21 Oct 2026 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

Fri 23 Oct 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat 13 Feb 2027 - Dublin, IE - 3 Arena

Mon 15 Feb 2027 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Wed 17 Feb 2027 - Manchester, UK - Co-Op Live

Fri 19 Feb 2027 - London, UK - The O2

Mon 22 Feb 2027 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

Wed 24 Feb 2027 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena

Photo Credit: Aidan Zamiri



Photo Credit: Aidan Zamiri

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