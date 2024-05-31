Tiffany Woys Releases 'I'm Your Woman' EP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tiffany Woys has always been a singer but only recently did she become a songwriter. It took some tumultuous and heartbreaking life experiences, including a broken engagement weeks before the wedding, shared in an exclusive interview with People, for her to take the leap into writing her own story through her own songs. Her raw and personal heartbreak and hope is palpable in her upcoming EP, I’m Your Woman, available today, May 31.



Tiffany co-wrote six of the EP’s eight songs, including “Took Back” and the title track/lead single, “I’m Your Woman,” currently rising on the Mediabase Activator Chart. The EP also features “You And Country Music.” The video for the track premieres exclusively on June 1 on The Country Network.



"This project represents so much growth for me, in so many ways,” shares Tiffany. “A huge life event catapulted me into discovering the songwriter in me. I had never released music thus far that I had been a writer on. I loved being a vehicle for great songs, however, I finally hit a wall where I had to write my own story. I had to use my own experiences to help tell my story. It made me not only grow as an artist but as a person. I’m so proud to be a co-writer on the majority of this new music. I share a sense of pride that I can sing about not just things I relate to but that actually come from the deepest parts of my heart. It’s been meaningful to participate in a community I feel so much respect for. Without songwriters we don’t have music. I am so grateful for my cowriters who helped me take this next step on my journey and helped me create little pieces of my heart and make it reality for everyone to hear.”



The EP is a potent collection of songs that encompass a wide range of emotions brought to life by Woys’ hauntingly beautiful voice.

I’m Your Woman EP Tracklisting

1. THE ONLY ONE I’VE GOT (Hannah Ellis, Riley Roth, Cameron Jaymes)

2. FOOL ME ONCE (Tiffany Woys, Lynn Hutton, Tammi Kidd Hutton)

3. YOU AND COUNTRY MUSIC (Josh Jenkins, Sarah Turner)

4. TOOK BACK (Tiffany Woys, Cameron Newby, Tammi Kidd Hutton)

5. CHASING STORMS (Tiffany Woys, Cameron Newby, Tammi Kidd Hutton)

6. LAST TIME I’LL CRY (Tiffany Woys, Lynn Hutton, Tammi Kidd Hutton, Cameron Newby)

7. ONLY THING IT DOES (Tiffany Woys, Cameron Newby, Tammi Kidd Hutton)

8. I’M YOUR WOMAN (Tiffany Woys, Lynn Hutton, Tammi Kidd Hutton, Cameron Newby)



The new music follows the 2023 release of the track “You Think You Know Somebody” and her 2022 All About Love EP, which features previous hits “About Love,” and “I Don’t Want You Back,” Tiffany’s sixth charted song on Billboard’s National Country Radio Indicator Chart.



Named a Taste of Country “Artist To Watch” and CMT “Next Up Now” artist, Tiffany grew up in Sacramento, CA being influenced by powerhouse vocalists such as LeAnn Rimes, Faith Hill, Celine Dion, Michael Jackson and Carrie Underwood. As a child, she’d look for any opportunity to get up and sing in front of people, and by the time she hit 20, she was recording an independent album and hitting the road. After honing her stage presence by performing relentlessly at venues and events up and down the West Coast, often for more than three hours at a time, she followed her dreams to Nashville. Her EP, All About Love, released in 2022, included tracks co-written by Hannah Ellis, Tammi Kidd Hutton, Sara Haze, Emily Shackelton, John Kennedy, busbee, and more.



In 2022, Tiffany launched her “What’s Mine is Yours” podcast featuring some of Nashville’s top songwriters. Guests in the premiere season include Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts), Hunter Hayes, Bob DiPiero, Jeffrey Steele, Shane Minor, The Warren Brothers (Brad and Brett Warren), Tammi Kidd Hutton, Chris DuBois, Lynn Hutton, D. Vincent Williams, and more. Find it now HERE wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

Photo Credit: Robert Chavers

