Tierra Whack Expands WHACK'S MUSEUM With Deluxe Edition

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GRAMMY-nominated recording artist Tierra Whack has released WHACK'S MUSEUM (DELUXE), an expanded edition of her critically acclaimed mixtape. The newly extended project adds seven new works of art to the collection.

Much like its predecessor, the deluxe edition gives Tierra the stage all to herself, with no guest appearances and certainly no filler. Leading the additions is the eagerly anticipated fan favorite 'LIAR LIAR,' on which she pokes fun at her imitators and reminds the world why she's in a league of her own. Tierra also reconnects with frequent collaborator Conductor Williams, who lends production to several new tracks, including 'BET HER' and 'RECOGNITION,' following his work on the original mixtape.

On the energetic 'STRAWBERRY,' Tierra stakes her claim as North Philly's finest as she moves from one flow to the next. 'QUESTION MARK,' meanwhile, sees her counting her blessings, while 'PAY DAY' and 'SCARECROW' give her an opportunity to flex her lyrical prowess over harder-hitting, uptempo instrumentals. With a catalog that continues to defy expectations and a growing list of accolades already to her name, WHACK'S MUSEUM (DELUXE) offers seven more reasons to appreciate the artist whose creativity simply can't be contained.

In the months leading up to the deluxe edition, Tierra had expanded the world of WHACK'S MUSEUM through a string of equally imaginative visuals. The Child-directed 'CANDLE WAX' featured scenes of Tierra resting her head on candles and appearing at a gathering resembling a funeral repast. In the same vein, 'WHACK JOB' saw her portraying a garbage collector hauling away what appeared to be lifeless bodies wrapped in trash bags. Both demonstrate why Tierra remains one of music's most fearless creative voices of her generation.

Originally released in June, the LP marked the arrival of what Tierra described as her 'first true rap project,' showcasing her lyrical dexterity across 12 songs without a single guest appearance and building on the momentum of her widely celebrated debut album, WORLD WIDE WHACK. Outside of her own music, the Philadelphia native previously joined Tems at the 2026 BET Awards for a performance of the Fugees' 'Fu-Gee-La' as part of the star-studded tribute to Ms. Lauryn Hill, who received the inaugural Living Legend Icon Award.

WHACK'S MUSEUM (DELUXE) Mixtape Tracklist

'WHACK JOB'

'WAX PAPER'

'BRAZILIAN WAX'

'WIGGIDY WHACK'

'TOEM'

'GODDA'

'SIREN'

'CANDLE WAX'

'QUEENS CROWN'

'EARWAX'

'TWO FIFTEEN'

'FLOWERS'

'BET HER'

'RECOGNITION'

'STRAWBERRY'

'QUESTION MARK'

'PAY DAY'

'SCARECROW'

'LIAR LIAR'

https://tierrawhack.lnk.to/WhacksMuseumDeluxe

Photo Credit: PhobyMo | @phobymo



Photo Credit: PhobyMo | @phobymo

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