Rio Da Yung OG Releases Music Video for 'Lemme Guess'

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Platinum-certified Flint rapper Rio Da Yung OG has released the official music video for 'Lemme Guess,' arriving just ahead of his highly anticipated new album The World Is Yours. The visual gives fans one final look at the project before it arrives everywhere tonight, Friday, September 11th, via M.I.N.E. Ent. / EMPIRE.

'Lemme Guess' puts Rio's signature s-talking style front and center, packed with the kind of offhand punchlines that have made his music instantly quotable. His ability to turn everyday details, street stories, and absurd observations into memorable bars has made him one of the most distinctive voices to come out of Flint. The accompanying video plays directly into that energy, with Rio and YN JAY dancing to the track on the rooftop of a parking structure, surrounded by stacks of cash and bouncing Maybach trucks. The result is playful, flashy, and unapologetically Rio.

Across the 22-track album, Rio expands on that world with a wide-ranging lineup of collaborators including Veeze, Trippie Redd, Rylo Rodriguez, Lil Yee, YN JAY, Lil Yachty, Tierra Whack, Monaleo and Judah Weston. Rooted in the heavy, bass-driven production and sharp writing that have become synonymous with Rio's Flint sound, the project also finds him pushing into new territory, switching up his flows and delivery to match each collaboration without losing the personality at the center of it all. Much of The World Is Yours came together on the road during his 26-date World Is M.I.N.E. Tour, with the album continuing to evolve as he moved from city to city. During his most recent stop in New York, Rio added rising New York rapper Judah Weston to the project, bringing one more unexpected voice into the album just days before its release.

The album was announced alongside the release of 'Finna Drop (Tour),' which arrived with a visual capturing Rio's life on the road and earned coverage and praise from outlets including Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, The FADER, VIBE, Okayplayer, and more. The track set the tone for a rollout that has kept pace with Rio's current run, from his RapTV Media Day Freestyle and Lyrical Lemonade's Lunch Break Freestyle to a recent Miami album listening event with Andrew, the city-based clothing brand, which marked the project with a limited-edition shirt. Together, the stops, freestyles, and collaborations have offered glimpses into an album that has continued to take shape in real time.

While the project reaches well beyond Michigan, Flint remains at the center of Rio's music. He has helped bring the city's distinct rap sound to a much wider audience, building a devoted following around his unfiltered storytelling, sharp humor, and instantly recognizable delivery. With more than 3 billion career streams and multiple RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications, Rio has turned that distinctly Flint perspective into a career with reach far beyond his hometown. His breakout single 'Legendary' became the first RIAA Platinum single by a rapper from Flint, a milestone that further cemented his place in the city's rap history.

Just one day after the album's release, Rio brings the tour back to Michigan on September 12th for a show at The Crofoot Ballroom in Pontiac, marking the final stop of his World Is M.I.N.E. Tour. He'll be joined by Peezy, RMC Mike, YN JAY, BFB Da Packman, Babyfxce E, and more, closing out the nationwide run in Michigan as The World Is Yours makes its debut.

The World Is Yours can be pre-saved at music.empi.re/theworldisyoursrio.

The World Is Yours Track List

1. Be Like Me

2. Superstar ft. Veeze

3. Lemme Guess

4. Laced Blunts ft. Trippie Redd

5. Lost My Voice

6. Canal St.

7. Easter Pink ft. Rylo Rodriguez

8. 100% Alcohol

9. Kiss You ft. Lil Yee

10. Milwaukee Bucks

11. Finna Drop (Tour)

12. Rocks Off ft. Judah Weston

13. New York Minute ft. YN JAY

14. Work Different

15. Crooked Elbow ft. Lil Yachty & Tierra Whack

16. Peach Nehi

17. Kinda Anxious

18. Not The Best Liar

19. Get It Back / Zoom Meeting

20. Who Did The Body ft. Monaleo

21. Douche Bag

22. Okay Wit Dat

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