Photos: Rio Da Yung OG Closes 23-Date Tour in Pontiac; Album Hits #5

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Fresh off the release of his highly anticipated new album The World Is Yours, currently sitting at #5 on Apple's top 10 US albums chart, platinum-selling Flint rap icon Rio Da Yung OG brought his 23-date World Is M.I.N.E. Tour to an explosive close with a sold-out hometown finale at The Crofoot Ballroom in Pontiac, Michigan on Saturday, September 12th.

Photo Credit: @zayeffect









































































Closing out his nationwide run, Rio brought his son and daughter onstage and was joined by a stacked roster of Michigan hip-hop heavyweights, including RMC Mike, YN JAY, Babyfxce E, Tay B, Louie Ray, KrispyLife Kidd and more. The sold-out hometown finale celebrated Rio's new 22-track album, his Flint roots, and the Michigan rap community that has played a defining role in his rise from local favorite to global force.

The Pontiac show marks a deeply meaningful, full-circle moment for Rio. His last major Michigan performance took place in January 2025 following his return from federal prison—a monumental homecoming that saw fans pack the venue in 'Rio Free' merch. Returning a year later to close out a massive 26-date national tour, with much of his new project recorded on the road from city to city, highlights Rio's unstoppable creative momentum and cultural impact.

Released September 11th via M.I.N.E. Ent. / EMPIRE, The World Is Yours showcases Rio's signature razor-sharp punchlines, unfiltered storytelling, and off-kilter Michigan production, alongside a stellar list of collaborators including Veeze, Trippie Redd, Rylo Rodriguez, Lil Yachty, Tierra Whack, Monaleo, Judah Weston, RCM Mike and YN JAY. The album rollout was spearheaded by the lead single and tour visual, 'Finna Drop (Tour),' followed by the official visual for 'Lemme Guess.'

With over 3 billion career streams, multiple RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications, and the historic feat of creating the first-ever RIAA Platinum single by a Flint rapper ('Legendary'), Rio Da Yung OG continues to redefine the boundaries of Midwest rap while cementing his place as one of the genre's most singular and compelling voices.



Photo Credit: @zayeffect

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