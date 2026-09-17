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Rio Da Yung OG & Trippie Redd Release Music Video for 'Laced Blunts'

The track appears on Rio Da Yung OG's album THE WORLD IS YOURS, which debuted at number three on Spotify.

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Rio Da Yung OG & Trippie Redd Release Music Video for 'Laced Blunts'

Rio Da Yung OG and Trippie Redd have released a music video for their collaboration 'Laced Blunts.' The visual features gritty, VHS-inspired clips with lyric flashes across the screen, bringing both artists together for a performance described as menacing and hypnotic.

The single is a centerpiece of Rio's new 22-track album, THE WORLD IS YOURS, released September 11th via M.I.N.E. Ent. / EMPIRE. The project features collaborators including Veeze, Lil Yachty, Rylo Rodriguez, Tierra Whack, Monaleo, and YN JAY. The album debuted at #3 on Spotify's Album Release Radar and #5 on the U.S. Apple Music Albums chart.

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