Rio Da Yung OG & Trippie Redd Release Music Video for 'Laced Blunts'

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Rio Da Yung OG and Trippie Redd have released a music video for their collaboration 'Laced Blunts.' The visual features gritty, VHS-inspired clips with lyric flashes across the screen, bringing both artists together for a performance described as menacing and hypnotic.

The single is a centerpiece of Rio's new 22-track album, THE WORLD IS YOURS, released September 11th via M.I.N.E. Ent. / EMPIRE. The project features collaborators including Veeze, Lil Yachty, Rylo Rodriguez, Tierra Whack, Monaleo, and YN JAY. The album debuted at #3 on Spotify's Album Release Radar and #5 on the U.S. Apple Music Albums chart.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 04 Hrs 30 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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