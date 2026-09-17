Rio Da Yung OG & Trippie Redd Release Music Video for 'Laced Blunts'
The track appears on Rio Da Yung OG's album THE WORLD IS YOURS, which debuted at number three on Spotify.
Rio Da Yung OG and Trippie Redd have released a music video for their collaboration 'Laced Blunts.' The visual features gritty, VHS-inspired clips with lyric flashes across the screen, bringing both artists together for a performance described as menacing and hypnotic.
The single is a centerpiece of Rio's new 22-track album, THE WORLD IS YOURS, released September 11th via M.I.N.E. Ent. / EMPIRE. The project features collaborators including Veeze, Lil Yachty, Rylo Rodriguez, Tierra Whack, Monaleo, and YN JAY. The album debuted at #3 on Spotify's Album Release Radar and #5 on the U.S. Apple Music Albums chart.
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