Tickets on Sale Tomorrow For LIGHT OF DAY WINTERFEST 2020

The goal of reaching the $6 million mark in its ongoing battle against Parkinson's disease starts officially getting more reachable SATURDAY (Nov. 9) AT NOON, when tickets go on sale for LIGHT OF DAY WINTERFEST 2020: THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY.

Presented by the Asbury Park Press, the anchor event for the world-renowned Light of Day Foundation celebrates its momentous milestone year with over 50 events by 150 music acts in five cities and three states, from Jan. 10-20, 2020. Those cities are Asbury Park, NJ, Montclair, NJ, New York City, Rockland County, NY, and Philadelphia.

Tickets for most LIGHT OF DAY WINTERFEST 2020: THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY events will be on sale through www.ticketmaster.com,Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000, and all Ticketmaster outlets. Tickets for Bob's Birthday Bash at the Paramount Theater will be available online only from Noon-2 p.m. Any remaining tickets will also be available at the Paramount box office thereafter. Tickets for all events at House of Independents and the Saint are available through TicketWeb and at the venues' websites and box offices. Tickets for McLoone's Supper Club events are available at www.timmcloonessupperclub.com as well as the box office.

A wide variety of combination ticket packages - as well as single tickets to each show - will be available. Additional ticket info will be available at the official Light of Day website: www.lightofday.org and Facebook page: www.facebook.com/LOD2000.

As always, the bulk of the action will occur in Asbury Park, at such fabled rock venues as the Paramount Theater, the Stone Pony, the Saint, the Wonder Bar, House of Independents, McLoone's Supper Club, and the Asbury Hotel, among others. Once again, the Paramount Theater will host Bob's Birthday Bash, the festival's "Main Event," on the final Saturday night of WinterFest (Jan. 18). Bob's Birthday Bash is named for Bob Benjamin, the artist manager and music industry veteran who founded Light of Day in 1998 - two years after being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease - as a 40th birthday party fundraiser at a Red Bank, NJ café that brought the first $2,000 to the organization.

For the first time, however, The Paramount will play an expanded role, hosting major events on Friday (Jan. 17), and Sunday (Jan. 19) as well. The special Friday show will star Remember Jones leading an expanded cast performance of The Who's groundbreaking rock opera, "Tommy." That Sunday, the Paramount will be hosting an afternoon concert featuring The Chapin Family.

Also on tap in Asbury Park is a special edition of the annual Asbury Angels Induction show, which honors and memorializes the lives and history of members of the Asbury Park musical community, "including but not limited to, musicians, tech support persons, DJs, journalists, club owners, record company personnel, managers and promoters." This year's event, being held Friday (Jan. 17), at the Stone Pony, will feature The Weeklings hosting an extended Album Release Show for their third album, 3.

Willie Nile, Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers, James Maddock, Jesse Malin, Guy Davis, Anthony Krizan (Spin Doctors), Joe D'Urso and Stone Caravan, Williams Honor, Best of the Eagles, Neil Berg's 100 Years of Broadway, Billy Hector Band, Billy Walton Band (former Asbury Jukes guitarist), Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and E Street Band original Vini "Mad Dog" Lopez, Jeffrey Gaines, Emily Grove, and Ben Arnold are among the WinterFest favorites returning in 2020. Many more acts will be announced as the festival approaches.

Other favorite returning showcase events include the Downtown Asbury Underground, Monmouth University's Blue Hawk Records Presents, Acoustic Carousel with former Mr. Reality lead singer Peter Sherer, Bobby Mahoney's Couch Concert, and the Songwriter's By the Sea Boardwalk Crawl. Further details on those and other shows will be announced at a future date.

Concert goers can purchase tickets for individual shows, on an a la carte basis, including BOB'S BIRTHDAY BASH, at the Paramount Theater. Tickets for Bob's Birthday Bash range from $39 to $399, and tickets for the other club shows range from Free to $30. Concert goers can purchase a LIGHT OF DAY COMBO TICKET PACKAGE to gain admission to all Asbury Park events (approximately 50 EVENTS) at five different levels, starting at $159. The packages GUARANTEE a reserved seat for BOB'S BIRTHDAY BASH at the Paramount Theatre, along with admission to all shows, capacity permitting, first-come, first-served basis. Ticket prices DO NOT include any fees and/or service/convenience charges.

The complete festival schedule and array of ticket packages are below:

Ticket packages include (all seat descriptions are approximate):

LOD WinterFest 2020 Anniversary "ALL ACCESS" packages and "BOB'S BIRTHDAY BASH ONLY" include (all seat location descriptions are approximate):

On-Stage "All Access" package: $399 - Includes On-Stage seating to "Bob's Birthday Bash", private On-Stage cash bar, a commemorative Light of Day WinterFest 2020 Anniversary VIP laminate; a Light of Day WinterFest 2020 Anniversary T-shirt, a L'Oreal gift bag worth more than $250 plus admission to all other Light of Day Asbury Park 2020 events.

Platinum "All Access" package: $299 - "Very best" orchestra seats to "Bob's Birthday Bash," including pit seats and first 10 rows at the Paramount. Also includes a commemorative Light of Day WinterFest 2020 Anniversary VIP laminate; a Light of Day WinterFest Anniversary 2020 T-shirt, and a L'Oreal gift bag worth more than $250, plus admission to all other Light of Day Asbury Park 2020 events.

Platinum "Bob's Birthday Bash Only" Ticket: $199 - Reserved seats in first 10 rows, with a commemorative Light of Day WinterFest 2020 Anniversary VIP laminate, a LOD WinterFest Anniversary 2020 t-shirt and a L'Oreal gift bag worth more than $250. Does not include admission to any other LOD 2020 WinterFest events.

Gold "All Access" package: $249 - "Bob's Birthday Bash" reserved seats in rows 11 to 16 and the loge, or closer seats on the left and right sides at the Paramount. Also includes admission to all other Light of Day Asbury Park 2020 events.

Gold "Bob's Birthday Bash Only" Ticket: $149 - Same as Gold "All Access" package except it DOES NOT INCLUDE admission to any other Light of Day Asbury Park 2020 events.

Silver "All Access" package: $199 - "Bob's Birthday Bash" reserved mid, rear and lower side orchestra seats at the Paramount, plus admission to all Light of Day Asbury Park 2020 events.

Silver "Bob's Birthday Bash Only" Ticket: $109 - Same as Silver "All Access" package except it DOES NOT INCLUDE admission to any other Light of Day Asbury Park 2020 events.

Bronze "All Access" package: $159 - "Bob's Birthday Bash" reserved rear orchestra and lower balcony seats at the Paramount, plus admission to all other Light of Day Asbury Park 2020 events.

Bronze "Bob's Birthday Bash Only" Ticket: $79 - Same as Bronze "All Access" package except it DOES NOT INCLUDE admission to any other Light of Day Asbury Park 2020 events.

Super Savers "Bob's Birthday Bash Only" - $49 and $39 - Upper balcony seating. DOES NOT INCLUDE admission to any other Light of Day Asbury Park 2020 events.

***Ticket prices do not reflect Ticketmaster and venue service/facility/convenience charges.

****Please note: All combo tickets guarantee your seat at "BOB'S BIRTHDAY BASH". However, admission to all other Light of Day WinterFest 2020 Asbury Park events is subject to capacity restrictions at their respective venue.

As the Bruce Springsteen song that inspired the organization's name says, LIGHT OF DAY WINTERFEST: THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY is indeed "just around the corner." With 11 surprise annual performances, Springsteen has helped catapult the festival to international notoriety as it's raised $5.5 million through its first 19 years. His unannounced appearances traditionally occur during Bob's Birthday Bash, the main event at every Light of Day WinterFest.

Aside from Springsteen, previous LIGHT OF DAY WINTERFEST performers have included Michael J. Fox, John Rzeznik (Goo Goo Dolls), Darlene Love, Ed Kowalczyk (Live), Jakob Dylan, Suzanne Vega, Max Weinberg (E Street Band), Jake Clemons (E Street Band), Vini "Mad Dog" Lopez (E Street Band), Lucinda Williams, Mike Peters (The Alarm, Big Country), David Bryan of Bon Jovi, The Verve Pipe, Popa Chubby, Greg Kihn, David Bromberg, Alejandro Escovedo, Pete Yorn, The Smithereens, Peter Asher, Chuck Prophet, Joey Molland (Badfinger), Peter Himmelman, Gary U.S. Bonds, Southside Johnny, Dramarama, Garland Jeffreys, LaBamba's Big Band, The Ventures and actor/musician Vincent Pastore (The Sopranos). Michael J. Fox starred with Joan Jett in the 1987 film titled after the Springsteen song (and live concert favorite) of the same name, which Fox and Jett sang in the movie.

After two decades, Bob Benjamin's personal battle against Parkinson's is ever-expanding through Light of Day as he continues to steer the Foundation with grant money to organizations which fund specific research initiatives, including the Michael J. Fox Foundation, CurePSP, the Parkinson's Foundation (formerly the Parkinson's Disease Foundation), and the Parkinson's Unity Walk

The Light of Day Foundation also supports "boots on the ground" programs designed to help people with these diseases live better lives on a daily basis, including co-sponsored projects with Joan Dancy & PALS, with a mission to help New Jersey residents in nearby Monmouth and Ocean Counties afflicted with ALS by providing a better quality of life for them and their families.

The Light of Day Foundation has partnered this year with The Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel as its official hotel sponsor for LIGHT OF DAY WINTERFEST and is offering a special rate to all festival patrons from Jan. 7-15, 2020. Rooms are expected to go quickly! Reserve NOW through this special link: https://book.berkeleyhotelnj.com/booking/en/group-promo/LODFEST/BER/Berkeley-Oceanfront-Hotel.

The Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel has remained a trademark presence within the Asbury Park seaside community for over 100 years. Nestled along the Jersey Shore, just a few steps from the famous Asbury Park boardwalk, the Atlantic Ocean provides gorgeous panoramic views and the ultimate setting for your relaxing getaway. The Berkeley's coveted beachfront location has convenient proximity to an array of local hotspots, and easily accessible to all LIGHT OF DAY WINTERFEST destinations from Philadelphia to New York.





