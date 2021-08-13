Thomas Csorba Announces New EP 'From The Jordan'

Today, Texas singer/songwriter Thomas Csorba has announced his new EP From The Jordan, produced by Beau Bedford (Texas Gentlemen), out October 8, 2021. Csorba has also announced two headline shows at The Heights Theater in Houston, TX on October 6th and The Kessler Theater in Dallas, TX on October 7th, with tickets on sale now. Fans can hear the first song from the EP "Goodbye To Goodbye" now.

"I wrote this song thinking about the old troubadour stereotype of always being on the move and leaving one's partner behind," explains Csorba. "I wanted to flip that on its head, and make a confident statement to my wife: one that says that even though I make most of my living on the road, at the end of the day, I'm not going anywhere. This is a song that celebrates that confident commitment to someone and embraces the value in staying put. There's nothing that says 'I love you' quite like staying by someone's side."

Following his marriage in the fall of 2020 Thomas's mind was on love songs, depictions of romance, and a concept for a collection of his own songs centered around those romantic bonds. Working along with co-writers Beau Bedford, David Ramirez, and Brian Douglas Phillips, Csorba dives into feelings of uncertainty and self doubt, the confidence and trust he has in his partner, and even pays homage to the inspiring love story of his grandparents, who fled persecution in Eastern Europe to build a life together in America. When it came time to find a producer for the project, the answer was simple. "There was never a question about who I wanted to produce this project," says Csorba. "Beau Bedford has become a great musical partner, co-writer, neighbor and friend since we first met a few years ago at Luck Reunion, and quite simply, I trust him in helping bring these songs to life."

Last year Csorba released his sophomore record Thomas Csorba, which was praised by many including Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, The Boot, Bluegrass Situation, and more. Americana Highways called Thomas Csorba "a near perfect modern Americana album" and Houston Chronicle asked "Is Houston native Thomas Csorba the next great Texas songwriter?" Ones to Watch wrote, "it is immediately evident that Thomas is a songwriter comfortable in a lineage that celebrates the American experience, or maybe even one who revels in a nostalgia for the everyday that singing poets such as Robert Johnson, Woody Guthrie and Johnny Cash embodied."