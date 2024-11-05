Theatre of Hate to Embark on 45th Anniversary Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In 2025, Theatre of Hate will celebrate their 45th Anniversary. Honouring the occasion, the post-punk luminaries will be embarking on a very special UK tour in which they will perform their seminal debut album ‘Westworld’, live and in-full, for the very first time.

Featuring Kirk Brandon, Stan Stammers, Chris Bell, and Clive Osbourne - these one-off shows will also see the band performing all their Singles, and associated B Sides, at select venues across the UK. The ticket re-sale begins on Wednesday 6th November 2024 @ 10AM, with the general sale taking place Friday 8th November 2024 @ 10AM.

Formed in 1980, Theatre of Hate burned brightly and intensely during their trailblazing three-year first stint together. Recording their debut album ‘Westworld’ with Mick Jones (The Clash), the record would storm the UK Independent Chart and dominate the top spot for 21 weeks upon release in 1982. Launching the band into the public eye, it featured the anthemic Official Top 40 Charting lead single “Do You Believe In The West World?”, and would earn them a legendary performance on Top of the Pops that same year. An album that has stood the test of time and continues to defy its critics, ‘Westworld’ is a landmark work of the period that has sealed Theatre of Hate with an unwavering cult status to this day.

With seven dates planned for October and November 2025, the full list of shows on the Theatre of Hate 45th Anniversary Tour 2025 can be found below.

Support for the tour will come from Yorkshire goth-rock originals SKELETAL FAMILY. Expect a mix of essential early works with choice picks from the likes of ‘Burning Oil’ and ‘Futile Combat’, while also showcasing work from last year’s class comeback album ‘Light From The Dark’.

THEATRE OF HATE - 80 : 25 - 45th ANNIVERSARY TOUR

Thursday 25th September 2025 - Garage Glasgow

Friday 26th September 2025 - Club Academy Manchester

Saturday 27th September 2025 - O2 Institute2 Birmingham

Sunday 28th September 2025 - Boiler Shop Newcastle

Thursday 2nd October 2025 - Chalk Brighton

Friday 3rd October 2025 - The Garage London

Saturday 4th October 2025 - The Brudenell Leeds

Sunday 5th October 2025 - Thekla Bristol

Support all dates - Skeletal Family



In 1980, Kirk Brandon formed Theatre Of Hate from the ashes of heralded punk band The Pack. Joining Kirk on vocals were notable punk musicians Stan Stammers and Luke Rendall, along with old school friend, Steve Guthrie and Canadian born John “Boy” Lennard, who revolutionised the band’s sound with his haunting sax lines. Theatre Of Hate’s debut double-A-side single, “Legion”/”Original Sin”, topped the independent chart in 1980, and “Westworld”, their debut album, produced by Mick Jones from The Clash and released in 1982, held the number one position for 21 weeks. The single taken from the album, “Do You Believe In The West-world?” has become an anthem and is still widely played in clubs and on international radio, as well as featuring on numerous compilation albums. Theatre Of Hate imploded in 1982, with Kirk taking Stan forward to form Spear Of Destiny, but the band has resurfaced over the years to play some very special shows.



Having been asked by John Curd to join The Damned for a massive show at London’s infamous Round- house in December 2014 the band once again joined the fray. A short set of dates around the London Roundhouse anchor show attracted rave reviews. 2015 saw the band play two short jaunts across the UK in April and December both sets of dates wowed large crowds. Whilst touring the band recorded and released, Kinshi funded by a fans pledge campaign – the first new studio album in 30+ years. The 12 track album launched in November 2016 sublimely linked the past and present to great press and fan acclaim leading to further extensive live shows across the UK, Europe and the USA. With a now settled line up of Kirk Brandon, Stan Stammers, Adrian Portas, Chris Bell & Clive Osborne (currently deputising for John Lennard) the band released two EP’s I.Sensou (War) & II.Heiwa (Peace) in 2019 which have maintained the ongoing success and paved the way for the bands latest and, appropriately named, studio album, A Thing Of Beauty, again funded by the growing fanbase via very specially packaged releases on CD & Vinyl. Recorded during the 2020 lockdowns and officially released in April 2021 the album’s 23 tracks were released on Vinyl, CD and Digital formats. With the trademark Theatre Of Hate sound this new venture has already become a favourite amongst the loyal fanbase. Catch them back on tour and marking 45 years of Theatre of Hate in 2025.

