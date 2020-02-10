The Ben Rice Blues Band Embark On Spring 2020 Tour

The Ben Rice Blues Band embark on their Spring 2020 Tour, with a local performance at Full Circle Brewing Company, 620 F Street, Thursday, February 20. Showtime is 8 p.m. and admission is free.

Based in the great Northwest music hot-spot of Portland, Rice was recognized by his peers as the Sean Costello Rising Star Award Winner by Blues Blast Magazine in 2019. The guitarist/vocalist was also a 2019 Blues Music Awards nominee. The Cascade Blues Association bestowed four awards on Rice last year: "Best Contemporary Act," "Best Traditional Blues Act," "Male Vocalist Of The Year," and "Best Electric Guitar."

Rice's music is deeply rooted in traditional blues, yet at the same time fiercely original. His guitar playing earns labels like "fearless," "inventive" and "powerful," and he routinely brings audiences to their feet with his stunning and emotionally honest vocal delivery. Ben is as much home fronting his electric blues band as he is captivating a crowd solo with nothing but his voice and his resonator guitar. His latest album is titled Wish The World Away.

Ben Rice has been leaving huge impressions on audiences around the Northwest and winning awards for his vocals and guitar playing for the last seven years. In 2014 at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee, he left the audience speechless with a raw emotional delivery of his version of "Key To The Highway." On his second consecutive trip to the International Blues Challenge, he made the finals in the solo/duo category and was awarded the St. Blues Guitarist award for best guitarist.

His debut on the international stage in 2014, was a landmark step forward in his career from being a regional act playing primarily around the NW to a national and international touring artist. Captivating audiences and presenting himself as someone who has a lot of depth in the various sounds-capes of American music, Ben is gaining fans all over the world who love his playing, singing, songs, and stage performance.

His original music blends Soul, Delta-Blues, Rockabilly, Jazz, and Funk into a Roots Stew. Influenced heavily by his parents record collection, from Al Green to Alice Cooper, Teddy Pendergrass to Marshall Tucker, at a young age Ben began investigating Blues and it's history. Starting with B.B. King and going through the various regions and time periods, he is inspired and influenced by historical figures like Muddy Waters, Mississippi Fred McDowell, Robert Johnson, Big Bill Broonzy, and Skip James to name a few. Ben spent his college years studying Jazz Guitar at the University of Oregon as well as classical music while also playing in the Celtic Folk ensemble and Mariachi group on campus. He is well versed in a lot of musical styles that all contribute to the unique sound of his originals.

As a performer Ben looks to the greats for inspiration and is always striving to connect with the audience through his music and stories. He also has an interesting arsenal of guitars playing resophonic guitars and homemade cigar box guitars. More important than the visual appeal Ben has an amazing way of making these guitars sound, often bringing audiences to tears with his slide playing.

Ben Rice has been a growing talent in the NW, winning awards for his singing, guitar work, writing, and performing. He is stepping into the national and international scene using the vast influences of the American music to fuel his music and performance.

BEN RICE BLUES BAND - SPRING 2020 U.S. TOUR ITINERARY

Feb. 17 (Mon.) BLUE WING SALOON Upper Lake, CA

Feb. 18 (Tues.) THE BISTRO Fremont, CA

Feb. 19 (Wed.) CLUB FOX Redwood City, CA

Feb. 20 (Thur.) FULL CIRCLE BREWING Fresno, CA

Feb. 21 (Fri.) THE SIREN Morro Bay, CA

Feb. 22 (Sat.) ARCADIA BLUES CLUB Arcadia, CA

Feb. 23 (Sun.) THE BIRDCAGE Prescott, AZ

Feb. 26 (Wed.) TEXAS CAFE & BAR Lubbock, TX

Feb. 28 (Fri.) THE KEYS LOUNGE Ft. Worth, TX

Feb. 29 (Sat.) THE RIVER SHACK Gretna, LA

March 1 (Sun.) HOUSE CONCERT Birmingham, AL

March 7 (Sat.) HAUGHT HERON Port St. Joe, FL

March 9 (Mon.) MONTREUX Summerville, SC

March 10 (Tue.) FUNKY BISCUIT Boca Raton, FL

March 12 (Thur.) BLUE JAY LISTENING ROOM Jacksonville, FL

March 13 (Fri.) MARIA'S MEXICAN REST. Bonita Springs, FL

March 14 (Sat.) MARIA'S MEXICAN REST. Bonita Springs, FL

March 15 (Sun.) THE LITTLE BAR Goodland, FL

March 20 (Fri.) THE BARREL ROOM Fort Myers, FL

March 21 (Sat.) THE BANK & BLUES Daytona Beach, FL

March 23 (Mon.) THE SEVILLE QUARTER Pensacola, FL

March 25 (Wed.) PHONE BOOTH LOUNGE Kettering, OH

March 26 (Thur.) SLIPPERY NOODLE Indianapolis, IN

March 27 (Fri.) THIRD BASE Springfield, IL

March 28 (Sat.) POTTER'S MILL Bellevue, IA

March 29 (Sun.) POP'S PLACE Decatur, IL

April 2 (Thur.) CHROME LOUNGE Omaha, NB





