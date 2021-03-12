The Wrecks Drop New Single 'I Want My Life Back Now'

Alt-rock quartet The Wrecks are starting off the year strong with the release of their new single, I Want My Life Back Now, available to stream today via Big Noise after premiering on Sirius XM's AltNation earlier this week. The track is an upbeat and positive tune about wanting that special someone back and wanting to go back to the way things were.

On the track that is guaranteed to hit you right in the feels, front man Nick Anderson shares, "Contrary to the suspiciously timely nature of the song's title, 'I Want My Life Back Now' is not a Covid-19 cash-grab. Although, if you can imagine going through a break-up in the middle of an already devastatingly lonely global pandemic, this song might resonate a bit."

The release of I Want My Life Back follows up The Wreck's newest EP Static, released towards the end of 2020 via Big Noise. Static is made up of 4 tracks that cover everything from ballads to upbeat dance tracks. Static is available to stream now at thewrecks.ffm.to/static.

The Wrecks formed in 2015 in Thousand Oaks, CA. With heavy influences from The Pixies, The Strokes, and Weezer, they snuck into a recording studio to self-produce their debut EP, We Are The Wrecks. The group's 2018 follow-up, Panic Vertigo, earned similar acclaim, with Ones To Watch hailing the four-piece as "indie rock's best kept-secret" and Billboard calling them "as authentic and honest as possible." Since then, the band has racked up over 60 million plays on Spotify while securing a number of nationwide tours while opening for bands such as Nothing But Thieves, Silversun Pickups, The Struts, New Politics, Paramore, and All Time Low.

