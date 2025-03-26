The Weird Sisters' LIVE SPACE DISCO PARTY NO WORRIES NO RULES Tour Starts Next Week

The tour will includes stops in Columbus, Pittsburgh, New York’s Mercury Lounge, and more.
The Weird Sisters will kick off their Spring LIVE SPACE DISCO PARTY NO WORRIES NO RULES TOUR next week at Chicago’s Cobra Lounge on April 3 with stops in Columbus, Pittsburgh, New York’s Mercury Lounge, Purgatory at The Masquerade in Atlanta and ending on April 19th with a hometown show at The Basement East in Nashville.
Their latest record, Who Are The Weird Sisters?, debuts a shift in the duo’s musical style, transitioning from heavy psychedelic rock to a pair of ‘dance commanders.' The duo electrifies fans with a mixture of disco, funk, electronic dance, and alternative rock and roll—all dipped in LSD and rolled into a Persian rug.
April 03 – Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
April 04 – Detroit, MI - El Club
April 05 – Columbus, OH - Rumba Café
April 07 – Cleveland, OH - Beachland Tavern
April 08 – Pittsburgh, PA - The Cellar at Pittsburgh Winery
April 11 – New York, NY - Mercury Lounge
April 15 – Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall
April 16 – Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre
April 17 – Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)
April 18 – Asheville, NC - Eulogy
April 19 – Nashville, TN - The Basement East
