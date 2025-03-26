The Weird Sisters' LIVE SPACE DISCO PARTY NO WORRIES NO RULES Tour Starts Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Weird Sisters will kick off their Spring LIVE SPACE DISCO PARTY NO WORRIES NO RULES TOUR next week at Chicago’s Cobra Lounge on April 3 with stops in Columbus, Pittsburgh, New York’s Mercury Lounge, Purgatory at The Masquerade in Atlanta and ending on April 19th with a hometown show at The Basement East in Nashville.

Their latest record, Who Are The Weird Sisters?, debuts a shift in the duo’s musical style, transitioning from heavy psychedelic rock to a pair of ‘dance commanders.' The duo electrifies fans with a mixture of disco, funk, electronic dance, and alternative rock and roll—all dipped in LSD and rolled into a Persian rug.

The Weird Sisters Tour Dates

April 03 – Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

April 04 – Detroit, MI - El Club

April 05 – Columbus, OH - Rumba Café

April 07 – Cleveland, OH - Beachland Tavern

April 08 – Pittsburgh, PA - The Cellar at Pittsburgh Winery

April 11 – New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

April 15 – Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall

April 16 – Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

April 17 – Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)

April 18 – Asheville, NC - Eulogy

April 19 – Nashville, TN - The Basement East

Comments