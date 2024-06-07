The War And Treaty Releases New Song 'Called You By Your Name'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Having recently been named Billboard’s 2024 Country Power Players Groundbreaker, The War And Treaty share a brand new song, “Called You By Your Name.” Written by the husband-and-wife pair and driven by an electric sound that has them dubbed the “King and Queen of Gospel Country,” “Called You By Your Name” is the third song release from the group this year, following standout tracks “Stealing A Kiss” and “Leads Me Home.”

The War And Treaty continues to have a banner 2024, following their first ever GRAMMY nominations for Best American Roots Song and for the all-genre Best New Artist, as well as nominations from the Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association, and CMT Music Awards. They have also garnered further recognition by the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Grand Ole Opry, and the Americana Music Association.

The duo are currently on the road, performing several tour stops with Zach Bryan and with Chris Stapleton, plus an opening slot for The Rolling Stones at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in July. They will also perform at CMA Fest this weekend in Nashville, Tenn. For more information, visit www.TheWarAndTreaty.com.

About The War And Treaty

Founded in 2014 by the husband-and-wife duo Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, The War And Treaty has emerged as one of the most electrifying new acts in American music. With a lionhearted sonic blend, both roaring with passion and tender to the touch, The Tennessean notes, “they are unlike any other act in music.” The War And Treaty’s major label debut album Lover’s Game (Mercury Nashville), was met with critical praise with Associated Press claiming, "The colossally talented pair continue their commando, no-limits journey to the top of the music world.” Drawing respect across the board, they have gone on to appear as top-flight collaborators including standout hit “Hey Driver” with Zach Bryan.

Photo Credit: Austin Hargrave

