The Veer Union Share New Track 'Is This How It Ends?'

The Veer Union have released the new track "Is This How It Ends?" . The song is the follow up to their recent hit "Empirical" and is the 2nd single from their upcoming themed album "Welcome To Dystopia", which is slated to be released on December 27th on Rock Shop Records.

"Is This How It Ends?" is a clarion call of warning about the incipient use of Robotics by governments and law enforcement - under the guise of keeping us "safe". It asks a question: What is their agenda - is it really about keeping us protected? Or is it about increasing control over the populous?

The Veer Union says "For the past 40 years, technological advancements in robotics have integrated into our daily lives. As governments worldwide hasten to incorporate robotics into military and law enforcement uses, it is crucial for humanity to remain vigilant and informed about the capabilities, potential consequences and the agendas of those in charge of these technologies. These kinds of technologies are creeping into our lives at an ever-increasing pace - and the situation is both awe-inspiring and alarming."

About The Veer Union:

The Veer Union is a Vancouver, BC, Canada Hard Rock/Metal band that released their 1st album independently in 2006. They landed a record deal with Universal Records USA in 2008 and garnered their 1st Top 10 Active Rock Radio Single with their critically acclaimed song "Seasons" in the US and Canada. Since then The Veer Union has amassed 350,000+ social media followers and has collectively sold over 200,000 Albums and has over 180 Million Streams Worldwide. They have achieved 12 Top 40 Singles on the Billboard Rock Radio Charts, and have 10 million cumulative video views on Youtube.

Known for their dynamic live shows, TVU plays an average of 100 shows per year. They've toured with RED, Puddle Of Mudd, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Hinder, Saliva and Alesana, among others. A spring 2025 North American tour is in the works, with dates to be announced in the 1st quarter.

