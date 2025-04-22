The Used Unveil Leg 2 of US 25-Year Anniversary Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rock icons The Used have announced the second leg of their expansive 25 Year Anniversary tour. After selling out dates in the UK, US, and an upcoming run in Australia, American audience members will have a second chance to experience the band play their first three albums, The Used (2002), In Love and Death (2004), and Lies For the Liars (2007) in full. Celebrating the group’s dynamic career, each of these highly influential albums have been certified either platinum or gold by the RIAA, defining this generation of 2000s emo rock.

Travelling across the United States with over nearly 30 newly-added dates, the second leg of the tour will kick off on October 11, 2025 in Anaheim, CA, and continuing through the end of November, playing in Dallas, TX, Indianapolis, IN, Milwaukee, WI, and Philadelphia, PA.

The Used Artist Presale kicks off Wednesday, April 23rd at 10:00 AM – Thursday, April 24th at 10:00 PM local time with password: MAYBEMEMORIES

Live Nation / Ticketmaster / AXS Presales are Wednesday, April 23 at 10:00 AM – Thursday, April 24 at 10:00 PM local time. Local / Venue / Radio Presales are Thursday, April 24 at 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM local time and Spotify Presale: Thursday, April 24 at 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM local time with the password: PARALYZED. All tickets will be available on Friday, April 25th at 10am local time here.

The Used 2025 Leg 2 Tour Dates

October 11 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

October 12 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

October 14 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

October 22 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

October 23 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

October 25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

October 26 - Austin, TX - Emo’s

October 28 - Austin TX - Emo’s

October 29 - Austin, TX - Emo’s

November 1 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

November 2 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

November 4 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

November 5 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom

November 7 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom

November 8 - Milwaukee, WI - The Eagles Ballroom

November 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts

November 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts

November 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts

About The Used

The Used helped define the sound of a generation with their chaotic and melodic cacophony. The band Billboard praised for its “knack for crafting brutal yet crowd-pleasing anthems” and The New York Times called “weird and catchy and unexpectedly funny” stood tall against the tests of time and trends, now 25 years into its journey stronger and more passionately purposeful than ever. “The Used’s colorfully unhinged post-hardcore became a vital part of the scene responsible for breaking bands like My Chemical Romance [and] Fall Out Boy,” wrote Kerrang!. Songs like “The Taste of Ink,” “Pretty Handsome Awkward,” “The Bird and the Worm,” and “I Caught Fire” incite massive singalongs in theaters and clubs, at Vans Warped Tour, and at huge festivals worldwide.

Over 25 years, they’ve scored four Billboard 200 Top 10 debuts and ten Billboard Hot 100 singles. The Used (2002) and In Love and Death (2004) are certified platinum in the United States, and Lies for the Liars (2007) went gold. Each record is celebrated in 2025 on The Used’s massive 25th-anniversary tour, which features each landmark album played in full across three nights in each city. McCracken and bassist Jeph Howard co-founded The Used in Utah in 2000. Drummer Dan Whitesides joined nearly 20 years ago, and guitarist Joey Bradford has been with the band since 2018. The original incarnation of The Used was born from the conservative isolation, myopic boredom, and restless angst of their crucial formative years spent some 45 miles from Salt Lake City in Orem, Utah.

Photo Credit: Hunter Garrett

Comments