The Strokes Play Special Show At The Wiltern In Los Angeles

Last night, The Strokes played a special set to a capacity crowd at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. The evening show was a hometown benefit for The Center in Hollywood and Food Cycle LA. The Strokes partnered with The Center, a community dedicated to ending isolation and homelessness in LA and Food Cycle LA, an organization focused on eliminating hunger and reducing food waste. The evening efforts raised over $250,000 with all proceeds to be shared directly.

Later this month, The Strokes will again perform to sold out crowds when they headline Toronto's Budweiser Stage May 20. "It's always fitting to have an iconic band come back into the market with unprecedented fanfare. When we envisioned what the perfect act would look like to properly fit such a monumental event kicking off our 25th Anniversary, no one could've fit the bill better than The Strokes. We're glad Toronto and Canada agree. A sold out event for one of rock music's treasures," said Erik Hoffman, President Live Nation Toronto.

Furthermore, the band will headline one night of All Points East in London on May 25. "The Strokes at All Points East has been the strongest sold out day we have had so far and shows the everlasting love affair that London and the U.K. have with the band," raves Jim King, AEG UK.

Throughout the summer The Strokes will make additional festival appearances at The Governors Ball Music Festival, Poland's Open'er Festival, Spain's BBK Live Festival and Doctor Music Festival with more global stops. See below for currently announced dates, more to follow.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

May 20-Toronto, ON-Budweiser Stage

May 25-London, UK-All Points East Festival

June 2-New York, NY-The Governors Ball Music Festival

July 4-Gdynia, Poland-Open'er Festival

July 12-Bilbao, Spain-Bilbao BBK Live Festival

July 14-Montmeló, Spain-Doctor Music Festival

July 21-Paris, France-Lollapalooza Paris

August 1-Chicago, IL-Lollapalooza

August 31-Stradbally, Ireland-Electric Picnic

September 27-Dana Pont, CA-Ohana Festival

Photo credit: Jason McDonald





Related Articles View More Music Stories