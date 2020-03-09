The SiAngie Twins Release Latest Project 'Good Girls Gone Bad'

The SiAngie Twins have released their latest project Good Girls Gone Bad via DSG Music/EMPIRE on Friday, March 6. The identical twins born and raised in Philadelphia to Puerto Rican parents, and sisters to World Champion boxer/co-manager Danny 'Swift' Garcia, are showcasing their transition from teenage girls to young women through their lyrics, visuals, and sound. Sianney (CC) and Angelise (Angie) Garcia combine the influences of their youth with a modern vibe to create their own unique lane in the music world.

"Our EP is very versatile and timeless. It crosses a lot of different genres. We look outside the box when we're recording a project, not just what the sound is right now. The music we make will always last beyond this era," explain The SiAngie Twins about the project.

Sianney and Angelise started singing and rapping at just six years old, and began utilizing social media early on to share and promote themselves and their music. They built a following on Instagram and Musical.ly that has stayed loyal throughout their career, even having appeared on MTV's My Super Sweet Sixteen. Over the years, they've accumulated a following of 1.8 million on Instagram, 3.4 million on Tik Tok, and 344k subscribers on YouTube.

With appearances from Puerto Rico's Miky Woodz, DreamDoll, and production by platinum producer Jahlil Beats, Good Girls Gone Bad is the SiAngie Twins' coming of age project. The video releases from the EP "Watch Me Go (Feat. Miky Woods)," "Aquella Vez," "Never Be Me," and "Splash Feat. DreamDoll)" have accumulated over 3.5 million views on YouTube to date, with more visuals to come.

Listen to the new album here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories