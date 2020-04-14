The Rose Effect Pioneer KJ Rose To Host Daria Johns On Instagram Live Today

Today, GRAMMY Award winner, The Rose Effect: Eight Steps to Delivering the Performance of Your Life author and performance coach pioneer KJ Rose, invites 12-year-old buzzing Chicago actress Daria Johns to participate in a special Instagram Live special at 1pm-2pm PT.

The special will air on Rose's IG Live: @kjroseeffect

Don't miss it! Embodying the impact of "The Rose Effect," Johns will detail how Rose's insights and coaching have helped her on, and off-camera, from her upcoming role on The Upshaws alongside Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes, to life as a straight-A student and athlete. Acting since the age of six, her progression can be traced across early appearances on Rel on Fox and HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show, to her current role on ABC's Mixed-ish.

The Rose Effect: Eight Steps to Delivering the Performance of Your Life launches on April 20th and will be available on Amazon through ebook and soft cover.

With over 15 years of experience in the entertainment industry, GRAMMY Award-winning Artist Development and Performance Expert KJ Rose aims to help performers, singers, executives, artists and actors like Johns achieve their true potential. She's performed with the likes of P. Diddy, Janet Jackson, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, and delivers real world results to artists like Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus. The "Talent Whisperer" has offered her expertise to companies such as Google, CAA, ABFF, SXSW, Pandora Media, TriDestined Studios, Google, Univision, OWN TV, Nickelodeon and Disney Channel all of which deem her to be the "Ultimate Solution" for their talent. The culmination of these experiences shaped Rose's new book, which will provide readers the tools necessary in "reconciling their internal narrative so that the external expression is explicitly and beautifully truthful."





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You