Kylie Morgan Releases 'Scratching the Surface (Mama's Song)'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ACM New Female Vocalist of the Year nominee Kylie Morgan celebrates Mother’s Day early with the release of “Scratching the Surface (Mama’s Song).” The sentimental track written by Kylie spotlights the special bond between a mother and daughter and speaks to the sacrifices mother’s make for their children. The lyrics beautifully weave a story of gratitude and hope, straight from a daughter to her mother.

"I wrote “Scratching the Surface (Mama’s Song)” as a sense of hope for my mama. She is newly an empty nester with my baby sister going off to college & I felt the sense of her feeling like her purpose was now in her past,” shared Kylie. “I then surprised my mom by singing it live with my sister on stage. After sharing it on social media, it turns out millions of mamas and daughters felt the same way, which moved this song to the front of the line when it came to my next release. With Mother’s Day coming up, I truly hope this song brings healing and validation to everyone out there with this same feeling.”

Fans keep up with the singer-songwriter on her highly engaged social media pages, which is where Kylie debuted “Scratching the Surface (Mama’s Song).” Following the huge reaction from fans and followers online, Kylie released the song just in time for Mother’s Day. Kylie continues on her headlining “Making It Up As I Go” Tour, with a recent stop on Stagecoach’s Mane Stage and will be joining Walker Hayes on his “Same Drunk Tour.”

KYLIE MORGAN TOUR DATES

May 10 Jergel’s Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA

May 11 8 Seconds Saloon - Indianapolis, IN

May 18 Summerfest Day Party - Kansas City, MO

May 30 PNC Pavilion - Cincinnati, OH*

May 31 The Mill Terre Haute - Terre Haute, IN*

June 01 Jolt Credit Union Event Park - Saginaw, MI*

June 22 Barefoot Country Music Fest - Wildwood, NJ

June 27 Country Fest - Cadott, WI

June 28 Lakes Jam - Brainerd, MN

July 05 Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course - Grantville, PA*

July 06 Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater - Cavendish, Prince Edward Island

July 14 Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater - Decatur, IL*

July 20 Buffalo Run Casino and Resort - Miami, OK

Aug 04 Voices of America Country Music Fest - West Chester, OH

Aug 12 Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Bend, OR*

Aug 14 Sandy Amphitheater - Sandy, UT

Aug 15 Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park - Grand Junction, CO*

Aug 17 Sunset Amphitheater - Colorado Springs, CO

Aug 29 Empower Federal Credit Union - Syracuse, NY*

Aug 30 Maine Savings Amphitheater - Bangor, ME

Aug 31 Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater - Bridgeport, CT

Sep 01 Broadview Stage at SPAC - Saratoga Springs, NY*

Sep 27 Ford Center - Evansville, IN

Sep 28 Great Southern Bank Arena - Springfield, MO

Oct 10 The Theater at MGM National Harbor - Oxon Hill, MD

Oct 11 MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA

Oct 12 Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - Camden, NJ

Oct 18 Goldensky Festival 2024 - Sacramento, CA

*Walker Hayes “Same Drunk Tour” date

ABOUT KYLIE MORGAN

Kylie Morgan has quickly proven herself to be a relatable storyteller and an engaging live performer. The Oklahoma native is known for baring her soul in her confessional lyrics and leaving her heart on the stage. At 14, she began touring full-time and hasn’t slowed down, checking off bucket-list appearances including her Grand Ole Opry debut and a successful first-ever headlining tour. She performed at Nissan Stadium for CMA Fest, has taken the stage at major festivals, recently joined Old Dominion for her first arena trek on the band’s No Bad Vibes Tour. The CMT Music Awards-nominated “If He Wanted To He Would” hit country radio’s Top 40 and helped set the stage for Kylie’s album Making It Up As I Go, out now. The EMI Records Nashville recording artist wrote or co-wrote each of the project’s 12 tracks – authentic, reflective, and empowering. Resonating with fans, Kylie’s music has amassed more than 530 million streams. She is currently on her headlining Making It Up As I Go Tour, and her new single “Two Night Stands” is available now.

Photo credit: Rachel Deeb

Comments