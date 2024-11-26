The Revivalists Frontman David Shaw Releases New Holiday Song

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed singer-songwriter and frontman for The Revivalists David Shaw has released his new holiday song. Titled "Christmas!," the song is a holiday cover of George Michael's classic hit, "Freedom." "Christmas!" was produced by Shaw himself and recorded at The Parlor in New Orleans, LA. “This is the Christmas song for people who don't like Christmas music," says Shaw.

The song follows Shaw's recently released second solo album, Take a Look Inside. Produced by Shaw at Esplanade Studios in New Orleans, LA, Take A Look Inside sees him exploring life and love against an organically created backdrop of hazy acoustic guitar, ethereal piano, and bluesy grooves, all told with acute intuition, keen insight, and unabashed honesty. The gifted singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist spent much of the past few years writing and recording the album in bursts of inspiration amidst an unceasingly busy schedule – not only as frontman for chart-topping, Multi-Platinum rock band The Revivalists but also as a new husband and dad. Shaw will be performing songs from Take a Look Inside on CBS Saturday Morning on December 7.

He also recorded Take A Look Inside (Piano Version), which came out earlier this November. Created as a lullaby version of the album for David's daughter, the Piano or Sleep Version of Take A Look Inside is a collaboration between David Shaw and Andrui Yanovski aka Yano. The alternative take strips the music back to its gentle and peaceful soul allowing the listener to reflect and meditate while listening to the tunes. The record was initially debuted in Aspen, Seattle, and Denver at yoga studios who partnered with Shaw on his tour to create unique listening experiences.

Shaw has been celebrating the arrival of Take A Look Inside with a series of headline tour dates. The “Take A Look Inside Tour” began October 31 at New Orleans, LA’s historic Tipitina’s, and continued through San Diego this past weekend. After a string of solo acoustic dates in the UK in December, the tour picks back up again next year with a winter 2025 leg of the tour running from February 22 through March 2. VIP packages will be available featuring an exclusive pre-show experience with Shaw including an acoustic soundcheck performance, personal photo, and more. Additional dates will be announced. For complete details and ticket information, please visit HERE. For more information re: The Revivalists, please see HERE.

DAVID SHAW – “TAKE A LOOK INSIDE TOUR” 2024/2025

2024

DECEMBER

8 — Glasgow, UK — The Poetry Club SWG3**

10 — Manchester, UK — The Lodge**

11 — London, UK — St. Pancras Old Church**

2025

FEBRUARY

20 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave Bar #

21 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater #

22 – Chicago, IL – The Bottom Lounge #

25 – Cleveland, OH – Asylum Room at Masonic Auditorium #

26 – Philadelphia, PA – Foundry at Fillmore #

28 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre #

MARCH

1 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall #

2 — Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse #

** Solo Acoustic

# w/ special guest Angel White

David Shaw made his extraordinary solo debut with 2021’s David Shaw, exemplifying his hard-working and courageous nature as he placed a renewed focus on self-care and personal growth. Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner Jack Splash (Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys, Solange), the album saw the singer, songwriter, musician and producer following the direction of his own internal compass, riling up his raw rock ‘n’ roll impulses as he opens up like never before as a lyricist, poet, and storyteller. Noticing something within himself that, as he says, he “needed to water,” Shaw began to create a new personal equilibrium in his life. Listening solely to his own creative impulses, Shaw constructed a studio in his backyard where the songs took shape before recording at The Parlor Recording Studio in his home base of New Orleans, LA. Accompanying Shaw on the album is an ensemble of talented musicians and friends including Neal Francis (vocals/guitar), PJ Howard (drums), Mike Starr (bass), and Chris Gelbuda (guitar).

In addition to The Revivalists’ five studio albums – which have earned over 1 billion worldwide streams and include the RIAA 2x Platinum-certified #1 hit, “Wish I Knew You” – Shaw spearheaded the creation of the band’s RevCauses, a philanthropic umbrella fund supporting organizations dedicated to investing in our communities, health, and environment. By donating a portion of ticket sales, through fan donations, and a variety of other fundraising efforts, the band assists multiple national and local organizations in building a better future. Current organizations benefitting from RevCauses include After School Matters, Mercy Ships, Musically Fed, Trans Lifeline, ACLU of Louisiana, Healing Minds NOLA, New Orleans Family Justice Alliance, and Restore The Mississippi River Delta.

Photo Credit: Skylar Watkins

