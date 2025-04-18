The Revivalists Celebrate 'Men Amongst Mountains' Anniversary with New Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



RIAA multi-Platinum certified rock band The Revivalists will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their breakthrough 2015 album, Men Amongst Mountains, with a very special US headline tour.

"All in the Family: 10 Years of Men Amongst Mountains” gets underway September 21 at Portland, ME’s State Theatre and then travels through early November. Highlights include shows at such historic venues as Port Chester, NY’s Capitol Theatre (September 22), Indianapolis, IN’s Egyptian Room at Old National Centre (October 2), Oakland, CA’s Fox Theater (October 22), and Austin, TX’s Stubb's Amphitheater (October 28), as well as a previously announced return to Morrison, CO’s legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre (October 9).

The Revivalists will be joined by an impressive lineup of support acts on select dates, including Nolan Taylor, Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge, Wilderado, Hans Williams, The Main Squeeze, Lamont Landers, and Crowe Boys. Tour goes on sale to the general public beginning today at 10:00 a.m. (local). For complete details and ticket information, please visit here

The Revivalists is also celebrating the 10th anniversary of Men Amongst Mountains by releasing a "Wish I Knew You" remix by LA-based chillwave master Poolside. The remix is accompanied by a visualizer that features throwback photos of The Revivalists from the original Men Amongst Mountains era, blended in a nostalgic mixed media style. The remix will be included on a 10th Anniversary Edition of the album that will be released later this year.

The Revivalists will precede “All in the Family: 10 Years of Men Amongst Mountains” with a wide-ranging series of additional live dates through the summer including a special double-bill with the Red Clay Strays at Orange Beach, AL’s Wharf Amphitheater (July 5) and top-billed festival appearances at Atlanta, GA’s SweetWater 420 Fest (April 20), New Orleans, LA’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (April 27), Charlotte, NC’s Lovin’ Life Music Fest (May 2), Memphis, TN’s Smokeslam (May 16), Richardson, TX’s Wildflower Arts & Music Festival (May 17), Winnetka, IL’s Winnetka Music Festival (June 20), Marshfield, MA’s Levitate Music and Arts Festival (July 12), Ninilchik, AK’s Salmonfest 2025 (August 1-3), and Fredericton, NB’s Harvest Music Festival (September 10).

THE REVIVALISTS - TOUR 2025

APRIL

20 – Atlanta, GA – SweetWater 420 Fest *

27 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival *

MAY

2 – Charlotte, NC – Lovin’ Life Music Fest *

16 – Memphis, TN – Smokeslam *

17 – Richardson, TX – Wildflower Arts & Music Festival *

JUNE

18 – Grand Rapids, MI – Meijer Gardens

20 – Winnetka, IL – Winnetka Music Festival *

21 – New Lenox, IL – New Lenox Performing Arts Pavilion

JULY

5 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater ^

12 – Marshfield, MA – Levitate Music and Arts Festival *

AUGUST

1-3 – Ninilchik, AK – Salmonfest 2025 *

ALL IN THE FAMILY: 10 YEARS OF MEN AMONGST MOUNTAINS

SEPTEMBER

10 – Fredericton, NB – Harvest Music Festival *

21 – Portland, ME – State Theatre w/Nolan Taylor

22 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre w/Nolan Taylor

24 – Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater w/Nolan Taylor

26 – Bensalem, PA – Parx Casino w/Nolan Taylor

27 – Washington, DC – Warner Theater w/Nolan Taylor

29 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount w/Nolan Taylor

OCTOBER

2 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

w/Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge

4 – Kansas City, MO – Harrah’s VooDoo Lounge w/Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge

5 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant w/Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge

9 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/Wilderado and Hans Williams

22 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater w/The Main Squeeze

24 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound w/The Main Squeeze

25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo w/The Main Squeeze

28 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Amphitheater w/Hans Williams

29 – Oklahoma, City, OK – The Jones Assembly w/Hans Williams

31 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company w/Hans Williams

NOVEMBER

1 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle w/Hans Williams and Crowe Boys

4 – Charleston, SC – The Refinery w/Lamont Landers and Crowe Boys

6 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre w/Lamont Landers

7 – Bristol, VA – Hard Rock Live w/Lamont Landers and Crowe Boys

* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

^ WITH RED CLAY STRAYS

Photo Credit: Alysse Gafkjen

Comments