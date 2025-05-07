The Ramona Flowers to Embark on 2025 Summer Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



UK band The Ramona Flowers have announced a summer U.S. tour, joining Bad Suns as special guests across a string of highly anticipated dates. The run kicks off May 28 in Fresno, CA and wraps up June 12 in Norfolk, VA. Tickets are on-sale now here and all dates are listed below.

The tour comes as The Ramona Flowers’ latest single “Human” continues to make waves stateside where it is currently sitting at #45 on the U.S. Alternative Radio Chart, further cementing the band's growing presence in North America. Released via Distiller Records, the track follows a banner year for the band, who scored back-to-back Top 30 Alternative Radio hits in the U.S. with “Dangerous” and “Up All Night (feat. Nile Rodgers).”

“Dangerous” marked a major breakthrough, landing the band sold-out shows in key U.S. radio markets. Meanwhile, “Up All Night”—taken from their 2022 EP Gotta Get Home—has become their biggest radio hit to date, racking up over 1.7 million Spotify streams, 5 million+ global streams, and 100k+ U.S. radio spins, with ongoing weekly airplay. The track has seen international support as well, earning spins across Italy, Germany, Canada, Belgium, the UK, and beyond, and even landed a spot on the NBA 2K24 soundtrack, which has sold over 135 million copies.

“Human” was produced by Dimitri Tikovoi (Charlie XCX, Becky Hill, MNEK, Purple Disco Machine) and the video features footage The Ramona Flowers captured during their busy 2024, showcasing their travels around the globe, skydiving, radio tours, live performances, and time spent in the studio.

THE RAMONA FLOWERS w/Bad Suns & Little Image

5/28 - Stumers - Fresno, CA

5/29 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA

6/1 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

6/3- Slowdown - Omaha, NE

6/4 - Vivarium - Milwaukee, WI

6/6 - El Club - Detroit, MI

6/7 - Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH

6/8 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

6/9 - Empire Underground - Albany, NY

6/11 - Broadberry - Richmond, VA

6/12 - Norva - Norfolk, VA

Formed in 2012 in Bristol, The Ramona Flowers—comprised of Sam Dyson, Steve Bird, Dave Betts, and Ed Gallimore—emerged from the city’s vibrant mix of rock and dance culture, channeling that duality into a sound that’s both emotionally charged and rhythmically driven. Over the past decade, they’ve steadily built their reputation with three studio albums, multiple EPs, and standout collaborations with producers like Andy Barlow and Chris Zane. But it was their disco-tinged single “Up All Night” that became the breakthrough—earning over a million Spotify streams, breaking into the Top 40 at U.S. Alternative Radio, and drawing the attention of guitar legend Nile Rodgers, who unexpectedly joined the track after hearing a demo.

The song’s inclusion in NBA 2K24 and strong U.S. radio support sparked new momentum, which the band continues to build on with a run of U.S. dates, fresh material produced with Dimitri Tikovoi, and a growing reputation as a must-see live act. With founder Dyson also at the helm of Distiller Records—an indie label born from a desire to give emerging artists real support—The Ramona Flowers are not only meeting their moment but shaping the future of the scene they came up in.

Photo credit: Guy Aroch

Comments