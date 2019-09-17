The Raconteurs Unveil Two Amazon Original Recordings & Behind-the-Scenes Footage

The Raconteurs - Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler - have announced today's premiere of Amazon Original versions of "I'm Your Puppet" and "Now That You're Gone," recorded August 23, 2019 at Muscle Shoals, AL's legendary FAME Studios and available now only on Amazon Music. Written by Dan Penn and Spooner Oldham, "I'm Your Puppet" was made famous by James & Bobby Purify; the original version of "Now That You're Gone" can be found on The Raconteurs' acclaimed new album, HELP US STRANGER (Third Man Records). "I'm Your Puppet" and "Now That You're Gone" are available to stream and purchase now, and fans can watch behind-the-scenes footage of the band recording and discussing the tracks below. The tracks are also available to stream on Amazon Music HD, a new premium tier quality streaming audio from Amazon Music.

Launched earlier today, Amazon Music HD provides customers with the best quality recording available for streaming, with more than 50 million songs in High Definition, and millions of songs in Ultra HD, the highest quality streaming audio available. Both "I'm Your Puppet" and "Now that You're Gone" are available in Ultra HD, (better than CD quality), with a bit depth of 24 bits and a sample rate of 96 kHz.

Amazon Music listeners can find "I'm Your Puppet" and "Now That You're Gone" on the Rock Scene playlist. Customers can also simply ask, "Alexa play the Amazon Original by The Raconteurs" in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to "I'm Your Puppet" and "Now That You're Gone," Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

HELP US STRANGER, the acclaimed third studio album from The Raconteurs debuted at #1 on the SoundScan/Billboard 200 upon its June release - bands' first-ever #1 and third consecutive trip to the top 10. The album also debuted atop of the Physical Albums chart and as well as the Vinyl Albums chart. In fact, HELP US STRANGER garnered the sixth highest first-week vinyl sales in the SoundScan era (with Jack White holding the #1 and #4 spots for LAZARETTO and BOARDING HOUSE REACH, respectively). The album is also the first #1 for an independent record company in 2019 and is the fourth consecutive Billboard #1 for Jack White as an artist. In addition to its chart-topping achievements here in the United States, HELP US STRANGER also debuted at #1 on the album sales chart in Canada and #2 on the overall Canadian album chart. The success continued in the UK where the album took the top spot on the UK vinyl chart, along with being the #3 independent album and #8 on the Official UK Albums chart. HELP US STRANGER is available physically and digitally now worldwide.

The Raconteurs are currently in the middle of the North American leg of an epic world tour. Dates continue this weekend with an exclusive performance at the World Surf League's 2019 Freshwater Pro surf competition, set for Saturday, September 21 at the WSL Surf Ranch in Lemoore, CA. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit www.theraconteurs.com/tour.

Watch the behind-the-scenes discussion below.

THE RACONTEURS 2019 WORLD TOUR

September 21: WSL Freshwater Pro - Lemoore, CA *

October 4: Austin City Limits Music Festival - Austin, TX *

October 5: Houston, TX - Revention Music Center #

October 6: San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre #

October 7: Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom #

October 9: Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

October 11: Austin City Limits Music Festival - Austin, TX *

October 12: The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK ^

October 13: Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK (SOLD OUT) ^

October 14: Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK (SOLD OUT) ^

October 16: Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK ^

October 17: Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland - Kansas City, MO (SOLD OUT) ^

October 18: The Pageant - St. Louis, MO (SOLD OUT) ^

October 19: Mempho Music Festival - Memphis, TN *

November 7: New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore NOLA

November 8: Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theatre

November 9: St. Augustine, FL - The Amp ##

November 10: Miami Beach Pop Festival - Miami, FL *

November 12: Gran Rex - Buenos Aires, Argentina

November 13: Teatro Colisea - Santiago, Chile

November 15: Popload Festival - São Paulo, Brazil *

November 17: Corona Capital - Mexico City, Mexico *

November 18: El Plaza Condesa - Mexico City, Mexico (SOLD OUT)

# WITH HUNT SALES

## WITH MARGO PRICE

^ WITH THE CASUALTIES OF JAZZ

* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE





