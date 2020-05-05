The Pretty Reckless Sign to Fearless Records

May. 5, 2020  
Fearless Records is pleased to announce the signing of rock monoliths The Pretty Reckless.

The band will be dropping a new single soon, so stay tuned for more details. In the meantime, singer Taylor Momsen will be doing a special acoustic performance as part of Fearless At Home on Saturday, May 9.

Watch the signing video below!

The Pretty Reckless formed in New York City during 2008, and the musicians and late producer Kato Khandwala initially made waves with their 2010 debut Light Me Up. After countless gigs, the band returned with Going To Hell in 2014. Not only did the record crash the Top 5 of the Billboard Top 200, but it also ignited three #1 hits -the gold-certified "Heaven Knows" (the biggest rock song of 2014), "fed Up World," and "Follow Me Down"- a feat that had not been accomplished by a female-fronted group since The Pretenders in 1984. Meanwhile, their third offering, Who You Selling For, saw them return to #1 on the Mainstream Rock Songs Chart with "Take Me Down," which cemented them as "the first band to send its first four singles to #1 on the chart," according to Billboard. Praise followed from Vogue, Nylon, and more as the quartet lit up television shows such as Letterman and Conan. With over half-a-billion streams, they headlined countless sold out shows and toured with Guns N' Roses and ­many other heavy hitters.

