The Pretenders Return With 'You Can't Hurt A Fool'

The Pretenders have unveiled the latest track from their much-anticipated new album, HATE FOR SALE. "You Can't Hurt A Fool" is available now via BMG at all DSPs and streaming services. The Pretenders' 11th studio album, HATE FOR SALE arrives Friday, July 17. Pre-orders are available now. In addition, vinyl LP and CD pre-orders are currently available via the official Pretenders webstore.

Listen To "You Can't Hurt A Fool" below!

"I suppose our biggest influence apart from crazy, hard-core rock and roll has been R&B," says Chrissie Hynde of the soulful "You Can't Hurt A Fool." "James and I really grappled with this one to get in all the subtleties and nuance of an R&B classic, albeit with modern, autobiographical lyrics...The fool is me!"

Produced by the legendary Stephen Street (The Smiths, Blur), HATE FOR SALE features 10 new songs written by Chrissie Hynde and Pretenders guitarist James Walbourne - their first full-length songwriting collaboration to date. Furthermore, the album - which follows 2016's acclaimed ALONE - marks the first Pretenders album to feature the band's longtime touring line-up of Hynde, Walbourne, bassist Nick Wilkinson, and founding drummer Martin Chambers.

HATE FOR SALE has already been heralded with a pair of equally extraordinary new tracks, "The Buzz" and "Hate For Sale," both of which are available now for streaming and download. "The Buzz" was met by immediate acclaim by Rolling Stone and Stereogum, who enthused, "'The Buzz' is the kind of world-weary shimmer that the Pretenders have always been great at...Hynde's craggy, seen-it-all vocals haven't really changed in the past four decades, and neither has her sharp, intuitive songcraft."

"Hate For Sale" followed and was greeted by equivalent applause, with SPIN writing, "Dueling guitars and high energy beat, the song will quickly take you back to the heydays of the punk era - a time that the band really loves." The new LP's title track "finds The Pretenders - Chrissie Hynde in particular - channeling their inner riotous punk rock selves," raved Consequence of Sound. "The lead singer and guitarist's vocals heard here are flung out with an attitude that alternates between haphazard shrug and in-your-face statement."





