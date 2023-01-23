The Piano Guys Announce Australian Tour Dates

TEG Dainty is thrilled to announce that chart-topping, gold-selling musical outfit The Piano Guys will return to Australia for a six-city tour in February & March 2023 - including a special show at the iconic Sydney Opera House.

The Piano Guys - Australian Tour 2023 will kick off in Brisbane and then head to Canberra, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth before winding up in Melbourne.

Since their serendipitous start in a Southern Utah piano shop, THE PIANO GUYS have proven to be a powerhouse group without limits.

Arriving as a musical phenomenon seemingly overnight, the quartet of Jon Schmidt [pianist, songwriter], Steven Sharp Nelson [cellist, songwriter], Paul Anderson [producer, videographer], and Al van der Beek [music producer, songwriter] have delivered bold compositions that transcend boundaries of style and genre - a boundlessness that has since translated into a massively successful career.

Steven Sharp Nelson said "Who would have ever thought four middle-aged dads from Utah filming classically influenced music in nature could ever succeed at the outset?

Our favorite thing is to find a way to be on the fringes of possibility. We like to combine things you would never expect to find together-but are close enough to make sense. It has been our mindset from the beginning."

Now, Steven and Jon are gearing up to hit the road in 2023 to perform their new music and share their great humour.

Steven and Jon said: "Oz friends! Australia was such a highlight of our tour last time we were there, and we're so excited to be back! We have a brand new show that we think you'll love, and we can't wait to share it with you. See you soon!"

Since formally introducing themselves in 2011, The Piano Guys have released eight studio albums, two Christmas releases and a fan-favorite live album, earning six No. 1 debuts on Billboard's Top Classical Albums chart and garnering an impressive 2 billion-plus global streams, over 2.2 billion YouTube views, and averaging nearly 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

In the last 12 months The Piano Guys have release 2 studio albums "Chill" and "Lullaby" and 10 stand alone singles including their signature covers of chart smashing hits: "Ghost", "As It Was", "Follow You", "Easy On Me", and "When You're Gone"

The Piano Guys have sold out concerts in almost every corner of the world and attracted a diehard audience of millions.

They have appeared in The New York Times, Fast Company, BuzzFeed, Mashable, People, been featured on CBS Sunday Morning and performed on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America and The Tonight Show.

As visually creative as they are sonically, The Piano Guys have reached a series of unprecedented milestones on an unbelievable journey - including a gravity-defying performance on a speeding train, spine-tingling music videos backdropped by international wonders such as The Great Wall of China, and gracing world-famous stages spanning Carnegie Hall, to Red Rocks Amphitheatre, to Royal Albert Hall, to the Sydney Opera House.

THE PIANO GUYS - AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2023

Tour Dates

Tuesday 28 February - Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

Thursday 2 March - Canberra Theatre Centre

Saturday 4 March - Sydney Opera House

Monday 6 March - Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Wednesday 8 March - Riverside Theatre, Perth

Friday 10 March - Plenary, Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre

Tickets on sale now.