Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Piano Guys Announce Australian Tour Dates

The Piano Guys Announce Australian Tour Dates

Steven and Jon are gearing up to hit the road in 2023 to perform their new music and share their great humour.

Jan. 23, 2023  

TEG Dainty is thrilled to announce that chart-topping, gold-selling musical outfit The Piano Guys will return to Australia for a six-city tour in February & March 2023 - including a special show at the iconic Sydney Opera House.

The Piano Guys - Australian Tour 2023 will kick off in Brisbane and then head to Canberra, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth before winding up in Melbourne.

Since their serendipitous start in a Southern Utah piano shop, THE PIANO GUYS have proven to be a powerhouse group without limits.

Arriving as a musical phenomenon seemingly overnight, the quartet of Jon Schmidt [pianist, songwriter], Steven Sharp Nelson [cellist, songwriter], Paul Anderson [producer, videographer], and Al van der Beek [music producer, songwriter] have delivered bold compositions that transcend boundaries of style and genre - a boundlessness that has since translated into a massively successful career.

Steven Sharp Nelson said "Who would have ever thought four middle-aged dads from Utah filming classically influenced music in nature could ever succeed at the outset?

Our favorite thing is to find a way to be on the fringes of possibility. We like to combine things you would never expect to find together-but are close enough to make sense. It has been our mindset from the beginning."

Now, Steven and Jon are gearing up to hit the road in 2023 to perform their new music and share their great humour.

Steven and Jon said: "Oz friends! Australia was such a highlight of our tour last time we were there, and we're so excited to be back! We have a brand new show that we think you'll love, and we can't wait to share it with you. See you soon!"

Since formally introducing themselves in 2011, The Piano Guys have released eight studio albums, two Christmas releases and a fan-favorite live album, earning six No. 1 debuts on Billboard's Top Classical Albums chart and garnering an impressive 2 billion-plus global streams, over 2.2 billion YouTube views, and averaging nearly 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

In the last 12 months The Piano Guys have release 2 studio albums "Chill" and "Lullaby" and 10 stand alone singles including their signature covers of chart smashing hits: "Ghost", "As It Was", "Follow You", "Easy On Me", and "When You're Gone"

The Piano Guys have sold out concerts in almost every corner of the world and attracted a diehard audience of millions.

They have appeared in The New York Times, Fast Company, BuzzFeed, Mashable, People, been featured on CBS Sunday Morning and performed on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America and The Tonight Show.

As visually creative as they are sonically, The Piano Guys have reached a series of unprecedented milestones on an unbelievable journey - including a gravity-defying performance on a speeding train, spine-tingling music videos backdropped by international wonders such as The Great Wall of China, and gracing world-famous stages spanning Carnegie Hall, to Red Rocks Amphitheatre, to Royal Albert Hall, to the Sydney Opera House.

THE PIANO GUYS - AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2023

Tour Dates

Tuesday 28 February - Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

Thursday 2 March - Canberra Theatre Centre

Saturday 4 March - Sydney Opera House

Monday 6 March - Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Wednesday 8 March - Riverside Theatre, Perth

Friday 10 March - Plenary, Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre

Tickets on sale now.



POSH SWAT Release More Will Be Revealed Single Photo
POSH SWAT Release 'More Will Be Revealed' Single
POSH SWAT, a new project helmed by John Dwyer (OSEES), Ryan Sawyer, and Andres Renteria, have shared their new single 'MORE WILL BE REVEALED.' Ahead of the release of their forthcoming debut LP, POSH SWAT (due February 17 via Rock Is Hell Records), the trio also released a double A-Side track titled 'DUNGEON CRAWLER / BUG CITY' via Stereogum earlier this month.
Big Gipp & James Worthy Release New EP Gipp N Worthy Photo
Big Gipp & James Worthy Release New EP 'Gipp N Worthy'
'Gipp N Worthy' is the debut EP by music industry stars Big Gipp, and James Worthy. 'Gipp N Worthy' is scheduled to be released Feb 17th, 2023 through Humble Sound Music Group worldwide.
Lobo and Paul Overstreet Join Forces With Billy Aerts to Record New Versions of Each Other Photo
Lobo and Paul Overstreet Join Forces With Billy Aerts to Record New Versions of Each Other's Iconic Hits
Lobo, Paul Overstreet and Billy Aerts have joined forces to record new versions of their most iconic hits. Their remix of “Me and You and a Dog Named Boo” will be released on January 20, 2023 via Time Life, the song that brought Lobo his first Top 5 hit in 1971. “When You Say Nothing at All” (co-written by Overstreet with Don Schlitz) will be released to all digital platforms a week later, on January 27, 2023.
Savoy Brown Releases New Album BLUES ALL AROUND Photo
Savoy Brown Releases New Album 'BLUES ALL AROUND'
Quarto Valley Records has announced the upcoming release of Blues All Around, the new album from legendary British Blues Rock band Savoy Brown on February 17th. Shortly after the new album was completed, Savoy Brown founder, guitarist/ singer/ songwriter Kim Simmonds lost his hard-fought battle with cancer on December 13th, just a week after turning 75.

From This Author - Michael Major


Jackson Wang Announces 'Magic Man' World Tour 2023 North American DatesJackson Wang Announces 'Magic Man' World Tour 2023 North American Dates
January 23, 2023

Singer, performer, and producer Jackson Wang announces his first-ever North American tour dates as a solo act for his MAGIC MAN World Tour.
Kiwi Pop Duo Foley Announce Part 1 of Debut Album 'Crowd Pleaser, PT. 1'Kiwi Pop Duo Foley Announce Part 1 of Debut Album 'Crowd Pleaser, PT. 1'
January 20, 2023

New Zealand’s acclaimed pop duo Foley, including members Ash Wallace and Gabe Everett, announce the first part of their debut album titled Crowd Pleaser, Pt. 1. The pair also releases heartfelt new single, “Nothing,” which features Gabe’s lead vocals for the first time. Watch the visualizer now!
Phoenix Rapper Richie Evans Shares EP With Guests Rick Ross, Jay Rock, Eastside K-Boy and VedoPhoenix Rapper Richie Evans Shares EP With Guests Rick Ross, Jay Rock, Eastside K-Boy and Vedo
January 20, 2023

Featured guests include Los Angeles rappers Jay Rock and Eastside K-Boy along with platinum artists Rick Ross and R&B vocalist Vedo. The latter two are featured on the Highly Favored new single and music video “Can’t Knock The Hustle,” a track inspired by the classic from Jay-Z's debut album Reasonable Doubt.
Sevdaliza/The-Dream Collaborator Stwo Unveils New SingleSevdaliza/The-Dream Collaborator Stwo Unveils New Single
January 20, 2023

Prolific French producer Stwo has returned from a years-long hiatus with his most ethereal work to date. Building upon a catalog that includes acclaimed collaborations with the likes of Sevdaliza, Jeremih, and The-Dream (alongside production for 6LACK and Drake), his new single “Go Back” (out now via Ultra Records.
Mikey Ferrari Releases 'Crash Course' in Advance of London, Paris ShowsMikey Ferrari Releases 'Crash Course' in Advance of London, Paris Shows
January 20, 2023

Earlier he shared the piano ballad “Montana”, aptly named after where he spent his adolescent years, and his harrowing, heart-wrenching track 'Oxycontin' (+ live video directed by Jax Anderson). The latest signee to esteemed Neon Gold Records (HAIM, Matt Maeson, et. al) will release these tracks on his upcoming Stories From Montana EP.
share