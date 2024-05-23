The Omnific Release Final Single Ahead of Sophomore Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The world’s most prominent bass driven instrumental rock act, Australia’s The Omnific, have unveiled a modern prog masterpiece, "Will-O'-The-Wisp," off their new sophomore album, The Law of Augmenting Returns; an audacious and magnificent triumph - to be released on June 7, 2024 via Wild Thing Records.



The band’s most progressive song to date, "Will-O'-The-Wisp," is a beautiful labyrinth of grandiose proportions. An epic tale of many chapters, the song dances through bone-crushing riffs, memorable choruses, and eerie dreamlike sequences. The group are joined by the magical talents of Rohan Sharma (keyboards/programming, I Built The Sky) and Joshua Verco (double bass), forming a consist of power and force. Additionally, Pranav Roy lends his trombone skills in subtle areas, adding a newfound edge, for the Melbourne based trio, to this monumental track. Using a Bass VI for the strumming sections, and a vintage Madeira at times too, the song's diversity is its true asset.



Bassist Toby Peterson-Stewart elaborates, “This song features quite a different sound, when it comes to what we have done in the past, introducing many themes that we haven’t completely explored. This is the first Omnific song to feature a “Guitar," the Fender Bass VI. It required 6 hands for us to fathom recording a guitar on one of our songs!”

The mythical music video was realised by the acclaimed duo of Jamie McVicker and Declan Blackall (Plini) [The Omnific - "Phat Mackerel," "Base Camp"]. Their most expansive feature yet, building an entire visual world made up of dozens of unique virtual environments. McVicker comments, “When the boys first showed us ‘Will-O'-The-Wisp,' we were instantly transported to distant realms, with galloping chorus licks and orb-pondering atmosphere twisting through a near-8-minute runtime leaving us with only one choice. This was a story of wizards three, and The Omnific they would be.” The music video maps a classical fantasy epic, in sync with its sprawling musical arrangement. A darker aesthetic eventuated, inspired by the immersive world of the Lord of the Rings film series, and the mystical peaks of Skyrim from The Elder Scrolls V.

The Omnific will be trailblazing their way through Europe & the UK, heading on their first ever summer festival run, alongside their most extensive array of headline shows in Europe to date. They’ll be making highly anticipated debut appearances at festivals; Radar (UK), Vagos (PT), Brutal Assault (CZ), Arctangent (UK), and Fekete Zaj (HU). Led by their two other-worldly intertwining bassists, Matt Fack & Toby Peterson-Stewart, and backed by flamboyant drummer Jerome Lematua, The Bass Boys will be bringing a full tank of charisma, showmanship, and unbelievable technical performances from down under.

The Omnific’s '"Will-O'-The-Wisp" is available now for audio and visual consumption, and The Law of Augmenting Returns is available for pre-order via Wild Thing Records.

The Omnific - Tour Dates

Jul 28 - United Kingdom - Manchester - Radar Festival

Jul 30 - Germany - Oberhausen - Druckluft

Aug 1 - Spain - Barcelona - Razzmatazz 3

Aug 2 - Spain - Madrid - Wurlitzer

Aug 3 - Portugal - Vagos - Vagos Metal Fest

Aug 4 - Spain - Portugalete - Groove

Aug 6 - Italy - Milan - Slaughter Club

Aug 8 - Slovakia - Bratislava - Pink Whale

Aug 9 - Czech Republic - Josefov - Brutal Assault Festival

Aug 10 - Poland - Warsaw - Chmury

Aug 12 - Germany - Hamburg - Hafenklang

Aug 14 - Netherlands - Nijmegen - Merleyn

Aug 16 - United Kingdom - Bristol - Arctangent Festival

Aug 18 - Hungary - Gyöngyös - Fekete Zaj Festival

Tracklist

01. The Omnific ≈ Bass (Feat. Tim Waurick and Luke Taylor of Heartline)

02. The Law Of Augmenting Returns (Feat. Charles Berthoud and Kai Den Hertog)

03. Matrices

04. Base Camp

05. Will-O’-The-Wisp

06. Phat Mackerel

07. Butterfingers

08. Double Malt Ditty (Feat. Rohan Sharma)

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Comments