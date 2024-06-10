The Nomadic Release Three New Singles From Upcoming Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following on from the release of first singles from the upcoming New Horizons album- "Treading Water", "All Changed" and "First Light", The Nomadic has released three new singles: "Don’t Give Up on Your Dreams", "Hearts and Minds" and "Revolution".

Singer Songwriter Rob Gaylard relocated home to Sydney Australia in February 2022 after 5 years as a regular feature of the New York City indie rock scene and recorded New Horizons with Dan Frizza in Sydney at Forbes Studios.

The Nomadic is the best of Aussie rock talent, with Miles Thomas (Lior, Ronan Keating, Montaigne) on drums, Oliver Thorpe (The Whitlams, Matt Corby, Meg Mac) on guitar, and Brendan Clark (Meg Mac, Montaigne, Jack River) on bass. Dan Frizza as producer lends the kind of magic touch that has seen him enrich the work of the likes of Tones & I, King Princess, and Gurrumul.

About the new releases, singer songwriter Rob explains “We are now into the 'rockier' side of our New Horizons album, which is a 14 track album to be released mid year. 'Don’t Give Up on Your Dreams' is both introspective and empowering, and is really a call to arms for everyone to live their best lives! 'Hearts and Minds' is inspired by my time working with the UN in Afghanistan, in the middle of a war for the hearts and minds of the local population. 'Revolution' is all about the massive life changes and revolutions that happen in our lives at the individual, community, national and global levels! As the chorus line goes- it is never too late to start a revolution!"

Australian guitarist and singer/songwriter Robert Gaylard brings a unique perspective and vision when it comes to creating music. His inspiration and passion for starting The Nomadic began early on as a child after traveling to many countries like Myanmar (formerly Burma), Singapore and the Solomon Islands. His “nomadic” lifestyle continued on into his adulthood when he began to work for the United Nations in various countries such as: Kenya, Somalia, the Sudan, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Israel and Palestine. His travels eventually brought him to New York in September of 2012 and motivated him to pursue his songwriting by establishing an indie rock band.

Influenced by artists like Oasis, Radiohead, The Verve, Bruce Springsteen, Phosphorescent, The War on Drugs, Arizona and The 1975, The Nomadic produces a sound genre like no other as alternative rock meets blues with hints of Americana and pop.

Having been originally influenced by numerous cultures and ways of life, The Nomadic promotes and advocates for issues of social action and innovation, human rights, support for minorities, as well as doing the next right thing, including the idea that it is never too late, including for people to follow their dreams and passions.

Comments