The New Regime Shares Video for 'Heart Mind Body & Soul'

Their new album will be released November 13th.

The New Regime - the solo project of acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Ilan Rubin - has premiered a video for "Heart Mind Body & Soul (Live At The Fillmore Philadelphia)" off his album of the same name via The New Regime's YouTube. The video was shot last fall, pre-Covid on a tour date with Angels & Airwaves.

HEART MIND BODY & SOUL: DELUXE EDITION arrives via The Orchard at all DSPs and streaming services this Friday, November 13. In addition, the original version of HEART MIND BODY & SOUL will be available on limited edition vinyl beginning with pre-order starting on November 13. The deluxe edition is includes an array of previously unreleased material.

As seen in the video, The New Regime is a stellar band in rock and fans are invited to celebrate HEART MIND BODY & SOUL: DELUXE EDITION with an exclusive livestream concert event, set for Thursday, November 19 via SessionsLive.com. Information on tickets and VIP Packages go here for more information.

Rubin was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame as a member of Nine Inch Nails making him the youngest-ever living artist to get that honor. Rubin, one of modern rock's most in-demand musicians is also the drummer for Angels & Airwaves. Rubin began his tenure with Nine Inch Nails in 2009 and soon proved an invaluable member of the band, serving as drummer and multi-instrumentalist on multiple tours and studio recordings through the past decade. As if that weren't enough, in 2011 the San Diego native joined forces with Angels & Airwaves, collaborating with founder Tom DeLonge as co-writer, drummer, and multi-instrumentalist. Despite his busy schedule, Rubin somehow found time to continue his own extraordinary project, recording as The New Regime in the limited space between recording sessions and tours supporting Muse, The Killers, Alice In Chains, and The Used, to name but a few.

Watch the video here:

Photo Credit: Oliver Halfin

View More Music Stories Related Articles