The Melvins Plot California 'Spring Break' Tour

The Melvins, who only recently announced a staggering number of U.S. tour dates for 2025, have slated a March trek across the Golden State, with the Los Angeles-based outfit playing six shows across California, dubbed the “Spring Break” Tour.

Tickets for the newly announced dates are on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m. pacific time, with an artist pre-sale (code: SPRINGBREAK!) starting on Wednesday at 10 a.m. pacific. CNTS and Desslok open on all dates.

Buzz Osborne shared: “California! Here we go! There’s no better time to crisscross the state. Let’s do it!”

The trek sees the Melvins touring as a four-piece with Dale Crover returning after a medical emergency sidelined him in 2023. Joining Crover behind the kit is Big Business’ Coady Willis joining Crover for a rare double-drum extravaganza.

The Melvins’ previously announced “Savage Imperial Death March Part II” sees the addition of two dates: April 12 at Swan Dive in Las Vegas and May 11 at Globe Iron in Cleveland. Tickets for the full run of “Death March” dates are on-sale now. Openers include Weedeater (April 4-May 5), Titan To Tachyons featuring Mr. Bungle’s Trevor Dunn (May 7- 20), The Hard-Ons with Jerry A (May 22-June 7), and Shane Embury’s Dark Sky Burial, who will perform on all dates.

The Spring Break Tour:

March 1 Bakersfield, CA The Nile Theater

March 2 Fresno, CA Strummer’s

March 3 Sacramento, CA Goldfield Trading Post

March 4 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst Atrium

March 5 San Luis Obispo, CA SLO Brew Rock

March 7 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet’s

Savage Imperial Death March Part II tour dates:

April 4 San Diego, CA Music Box

April 5 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

April 7 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

April 8 San Jose, CA The Ritz

April 10 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco

April 12 Las Vegas, NV Swan Dive

April 13 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

April 14 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

April 15 El Paso, TX Lowbrow Palace

April 17 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

April 18 Austin, TX Emo’s

April 19 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs

April 20 Baton Rouge, LA Chelsea’s Live

April 21 New Orleans, LA House of Blues New Orleans

April 23 Tampa, FL The Orpheum

April 24 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room

April 25 Orlando, FL The Beacham

April 26 Savannah, GA District Live

April 27 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade – Heaven Stage

April 28 Birmingham, AL Saturn

April 29 Athens, GA 40 Watt Club

May 1 Charlotte, NC The Underground – Charlotte

May 2 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle

May 3 Virginia Beach, VA Elevation 27

May 4 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

May 5 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

May 7 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

May 8 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

May 9 Harrisburg, PA Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

May 10 Pittsburgh, PA Mr.Small’s

May 11 Cleveland, OH Globe Iron

May 12 Detroit, MI Saint Andrew’s Hall

May 13 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection

May 15 Cincinnati, OH Bogart’s

May 16 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom

May 17 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

May 18 St. Louis, MO Red Flag

May 19 Chicago, IL Metro

May 20 Milwaukee, WI The Rave II

May 22 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue – Main room

May 23 Des Moines, IA Wooly’s

May 24 Kansas City, MO Madrid Theatre

May 25 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room

May 27 Denver, CO Summit

May 29 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

May 31 Bozeman, MT The ELM

June 1 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Spokane

June 2 Seattle, WA The Showbox

June 3 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

June 4 Eugene, OR McDonald Theatre

June 6 Reno, NV Virginia Street Brewhouse

June 7 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone Berkeley

The Melvins are one of modern music’s most influential bands. Having formed in 1983 Montesano, Washington, the group - founded by vocalist/guitarist Buzz Osborne, with drummer Dale Crover joining a year later - has been credited with merging the worlds of punk rock and heavy music, forming a new subgenre all their own. Over their 40-plus-year career, they’ve released more than 30 original albums, numerous live records, and far too many to count singles and rarities. Recent releases include 2024’s Tarantula Heart, an album that Osborne wrote songs based on a series of improvisational live sessions, the six-song 2022 Bad Mood Rising, and Five Legged Dog (2021), an ambitious 36-track acoustic collection that reimagines their heaviest songs alongside covers of their favorite artists.

Photo credit: Chris Casella

