The Mechanical Licensing Collective Announces Pride Month Roundtable Featuring LGBTQ Music Industry Guest Speakers

On Thursday, June 24, The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC) will host a free webinar: "Tuning Into Pride: A Music Industry Roundtable Discussion".



The 90-minute virtual roundtable will feature 10 LGBTQ guest speakers from throughout the music industry. It will serve as a broad discussion on the career journeys of LGBTQ music industry creators and professionals, and a forum for an interactive chat that unpacks current events and issues impacting LGBTQ music creators.



To commemorate Pride Month, The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC) is bringing together LGBTQ music industry creators and professionals for a special webinar titled Tuning Into Pride: A Music Industry Roundtable Discussion on Thursday, June 24 at 2 p.m. CT.



The 90-minute virtual roundtable will be hosted by Dae Bogan (The MLC's Head of Third-Party Partnerships) and Ryan Aceto (Head of A&R at Peg Records and Talent Manager at Producer Entertainment Group), and will feature ten invited LGBTQ guest speakers from throughout the music industry. It will serve as a broad discussion on the career journeys of LGBTQ music industry creators and professionals, and a forum for an interactive chat that unpacks current events and issues impacting LGBTQ music creators.



Guest Speakers:

- Muzzy Bearr (He/Him/His): Producer/DJ/Recording Artist/Songwriter

- Annie Brinn (She/Her/Hers): Senior Vice President, Publishing Administration; Warner Music Group

- John Duff (He/Him/His): Recording Artist/Songwriter/Director

- Taylor Henderson (He/Him/His): Digital Director; PRIDE.com, Pride Media

- Mila Jam (She/Her/Hers): Recording Artist/Songwriter/Actress/Choreographer

- Julian King (He/Him/His): Recording Artist/Songwriter

- Cami Petyn (She/Her/Hers): Recording Artist/Songwriter

- Ryan Skyy (He/Him/His): Producer/Songwriter/DJ

- Brandon Stansell (He/Him/His): Recording Artist/Songwriter

- Daphne Willis (She/Her/Hers): Recording Artist/Producer/Topliner



Further details on this webinar and the registration link are available here (Zoom link).

Tuning Into Pride: A Music Industry Roundtable Discussion

Thursday, June 24

2 p.m. CT | 3 p.m. ET | 12 noon PT

Register Here (Zoom link)