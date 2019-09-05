The Marshall Tucker Band Reveals Second Leg of 2019 Tour

Currently in its 47th year on the road, legendary southern rock group The Marshall Tucker Band (MTB) continues to "Take the Highway" as the band pummels the live concert trail on its 2019 "Through Hell & High Water... and Back" tour. Today, the band announced the addition of 36 concert dates to its extensive cross-country trek.

Newly-announced tour stops include Spokane, Washington, Boise, Idaho, Virginia Beach, Virginia, Mobile, Alabama, Red Bank, New Jersey, St. Louis, Missouri and more.

"We cherish all of these years of performing, smiling and laughing with the fans," says MTB lead singer and founding member Doug Gray. "I so look forward to being with my great bandmates and crew for all of these upcoming shows as we round out the year. We also look forward to the shows already booked for next year but not yet announced. I live for this, and our loyal fans have never let us down. See ya soon!"

The second leg of the 2019 "Through Hell & High Water... and Back" tour kicks off tonight, September 5, in Washington state.

Marshall Tucker Band 2019 "Through Hell & High Water... and Back" Tour Schedule:

Sept 5 - Uncle Sam's Amphitheatre - Spanaway, WA

Sept 6 - Clearwater River Casino - Lewiston, ID

Sept 7 - The Fox Theatre - Spokane, WA

Sept 8 - Knitting Factory Concert Hall - Boise, ID

Sept 11 - Tulare County Fair - Tulare, CA

Sept 12 - Belly Up - Solana Beach, CA

Sept 13 - Los Angeles County Fair - Pomona, CA (w/ The Outlaws and 38 Special)

Sept 14 - Peppermill Concert Hall - West Wendover, NV

Sept 27 - The Wildcatter Saloon - Katy, TX

Sept 28 - Golden Nugget - Lake Charles, LA

Oct 3 - Elevation 27 - Virginia Beach, VA

Oct 4 - The Tangier - Akron, OH

Oct 5 - Live on the Lawn - Kuttawa, KY (w/ Molly Hatchet)

Oct 10 - The Paramount Center for the Arts - Bristol, TN (w/ Kyle Daniel)

Oct 11 - Harvester Performance Center - Rocky Mount, VA

Oct 12 - Newberry Opera House - Newberry, SC

Oct 13 - Pawley's Island Festival - Pawley's Island, SC (w/ The Outlaws and 38 Special)

Oct 17 - The Eagle @ Sugar Hill - Sugar Hill, GA

Oct 18 - Iron Horse Saloon - Ormond Beach, FL

Oct 19 - Ogeechee Seafood Festival - Richmond Hill, GA (w/ David Lee Murphy)

Oct 24 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

Oct 25 - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Sioux City, IA

Oct 27 - Greater Gulf State Fair - Mobile, AL

Nov 1 - The Palace Theatre - Stamford, CT (w/ The Outlaws)

Nov 2 - SkyLoft - Albany, NY

Nov 3 - Lynn Auditorium - Lynn, MA (w/ The Outlaws)

Nov 4 - The Queen - Wilmington, DE

Nov 7 - Count Basie Center for the Arts - Center Red Bank, NJ (w/ The Outlaws)

Nov 8 - FM Kirby Center for the Performing Arts - Wilkes Barre, PA (w/ The Outlaws)

Nov 9 - Hollywood Casino - Charles Town, WV

Nov 22 - River City Casino - St Louis, MO

Nov 23 - The Royal Grove - Lincoln, NE

Dec 5 - Infinity Hall - Hartford, CT

Dec 6 - Flying Monkey Performance Center - Plymouth, NH

Dec 7 - The Newton Theatre - Newton, NJ

Dec 8 - The Suffolk Theatre - Riverhead, NY





