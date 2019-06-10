The Marcus King Band Family Reunion Announces Lineup

Soulful rock explosion The Marcus King Band have announced the lineup for their third annual festival, The Marcus King Band Family Reunion, happening September 27 + 28, 2019 at Pisgah Brewing Company in Western North Carolina. For initial lineup - alt-country pioneers Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, americana troubadour Josh Ritter, fiddle-playing songstress Amanda Shires, indie rockers Futurebirds, plus Los Coast, and Charlie Overbey & The Broken Arrows join festival namesake The Marcus King Band performing two sets over the multi-day event. More artists will be announced soon.



"Each year Family Reunion grows more and more while still maintaining the festival's original concept," says curator Marcus King. Family Reunion is about "bringing together our families - the brothers and sisters we've come to know on the road, for a weekend of breaking bread, making music, and fellowship. We hope to see all of YOU at the annual Family Reunion this year."



The Marcus King Band Family Reunion returns to Pisgah Brewing Company, just 20 minutes east of Asheville, right when the mountain air begins to feel a little cooler and the leaves begin their colorful display. Previous years of Family Reunion have included performances from Blackberry Smoke, The Revivalists, Billy Strings, Brandon "TAZ" Niederauer, and more. This year, the event continues in soulful swagger and will boast an even more sophisticated lineup of heavy hitters in the alt-country and Americana genres. Acts will perform on two stages including the intimate open-air indoor tasting room stage and the naturally set outdoor stage featuring a Blue Ridge Mountain backdrop.



Marcus King comes from a long lineage of talented musicians and has been writing and performing onstage for half of his lifetime. He has been earning widespread acclaim as a guitar virtuoso with his band (The Marcus King Band), who recently released their third studio album Carolina Confessions, last fall. The 10-track LP, produced and mixed by Grammy-award winner Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell) topped Americana charts nationwide and received critical acclaim from the likes of VICE Noisey("astounding and triumphant"), NPR ("tenacious and vulnerable"), and more.



At only 23 years of age, King is already selling out venues and establishing himself as an "electrifying rock performer" (Rolling Stone). Just this past weekend, the band's live-steamed three-night run at Brooklyn Bowl sold out in advance, and later this summer, the group will embark on a string of dates with multi-Grammy winner Chris Stapleton. King, who recently relocated to Nashville with his bandmates, has received nods for helping to bridge the gap between country music and rock n' roll and continues to turn heads with his blistering brand of soulful rock.



A ticket pre-sale will be available to The Marcus King Band and Jason Isbell fans starting tomorrow, June 11 at 10 AM ET. The general public onsale then kicks off on Friday, June 14 at 10 AM ET. A limited number of early bird two-day general admission passes will be available for $79.50, and once those sell out, passes will increase to Tier 1 and will be available for $99.50. VIP ticket packages are also available for $229.50 and include entry to the Thursday, September 26 pre-union party; a guided brewery tour and tasting; preferred parking; early entry; access to a premiere viewing area; private port-a-lets; a private bar; and a VIP event laminate and commemorative event poster.



What: The Marcus King Band Family Reunion Festival

When: Friday, September 27 & Saturday, September 28, 2019

Where: Pisgah Brewing Company, 150 Eastside Drive, Black Mountain, NC 28711

General Public On-Sale: Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10AM ET

Tickets Available At: mkb.lnk.to/familyreunion

Festival Information: mkbfamilyreunion.com/



The Marcus King Band Family Reunion Initial Lineup

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

The Marcus King Band (2 sets)

Josh Ritter

Amanda Shires

Futurebirds

Los Coast

Charlie Overbey & The Broken Arrows





