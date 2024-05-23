The Imaginaries Kick Off Wheels To The Pavement Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Critically acclaimed husband-and-wife duo The Imaginaries are set to hit the road on their Wheels To The Pavement Tour, kicking off this Friday, May 24 in Evansville, Ind. See below for full list of tour dates and visit ImaginariesBand.com to purchase tickets.



The duo is also gearing up to release their newest single, "Whole Lotta Livin'", which features GRAMMY® award-winning hitmaker Vince Gill on guitar, this July. To date, The Imaginaries' music has been featured in over 75 placements across film, television and advertisements. Two of their songs are also showcased in the film Mending The Line on Netflix, which rose to No. 1 on the platform’s charts in March 2024. Additionally, the pair will have a featured track as well as an on-camera performance in the forthcoming biopic Reagan, starring Dennis Quaid, which is set to be released in theaters on August 30, 2024.

WHEELS TO THE PAVEMENT TOUR DATES

May 24 Mojo's - Evansville, Ind.

May 25 Historic Rock Castle - Hendersonville, Tenn.**

May 26 The Vinyl Lounge - Nashville, Tenn.

May 30 Champy's Shoals - Muscle Shoals, Ala.

May 31 OSO at Bear Point Harbor - Orange Beach, Ala.

June 1 Docie's Dock - Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

June 2 The People's Room - Mobile, Ala.

June 19 The Mangy Moose - Jackson Hole, Wyo.

June 22 Red Lodge Songwriter Festival - Red Lodge, Mont.

June 24 Circle T Taproom - Big Timber, Mont.

July 12 Maggie's Music Box - Tulsa, Okla.**

July 13 Beam Live OKC - Oklahoma City, Okla.**

July 27 Abendigo's - Broken Bow, Okla.

Aug. 1 WUWF 88.1 Radio Live NPR - Pensacola, Fla.

Aug. 11 Summer Breeze - Norman, Okla.**

Aug. 16 Levitt Amp Series - Clinton, Okla.**

Aug. 24 Destihl Concert Series - Norman, Ill.

**Full Band Show



"Equipped with spades of ability and aptitude (The Tennessee Star, Bethany Bowman)," The Imaginaries released "Things Are Gonna Be Alright," written by Henry and Jeff Silbar ("Wind Beneath My Wings"), in 2022. The track followed the Netflix premiere of A Cowgirl's Song, where McClure and Henry co-starred in the coming-of-age drama, made their debut as film producers and wrote and produced the original motion picture soundtrack. In July 2023, The Imaginaries released a cover of Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty’s classic, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.” Over the past year, they have been recording in Nashville and returned to Muscle Shoals, Alabama, where it all began for The Imaginaries, to record their forthcoming album.

ABOUT THE IMAGINARIES

The Imaginaries are an Americana/Rock and Roll band formed in the open plains of Oklahoma. Consisting of husband and wife duo Shane Henry (guitar, vocals) and Maggie McClure (piano, vocals), their debut album was released March 26, 2021. It was recorded in famed Muscle Shoals, AL with legendary “Swampers” and serves as both an introduction to The Imaginaries and the beginning of their journey as a band after both singer songwriters have enjoyed their own successes as solo artists. The songs are filled with effortless harmonies, heartfelt lyrics and real-life lessons. Maggie, with her subtly sweet vocals and piano-driven style fuses seamlessly with Shane’s blues-rock grit to form their own unique blend of Americana/Singer-Songwriter/Rock and Roll music. The Imaginaries were selected to open for the Brian Setzer Orchestra Christmas Rocks! Tour in 2019. The duo has recently opened for artists like Judy Collins, John Waite and more. Maggie and Shane wrote/produced the soundtrack for and made their debut as Film Producers with feature film, A Cowgirl's Song, written/directed by Timothy Armstrong. The film stars Cheryl Ladd, Savannah Lee May and Darci Lynne. Maggie and Shane also co-star in the music driven family feature film, distributed by Samuel Goldwyn Films, now on Netflix. The duo has had over 75 placements with their songs featured in film/television/ads. They currently have two songs featured in the film Mending The Line on Netflix, which rose to the No. 1 Movie on the platform in March 2024 and have a track featured in, and appear on camera performing it, in the upcoming biopic Reagan starring Dennis Quaid, set for an August 30, 2024 theatrical release.

Photo Credit: Jeff Fasano

