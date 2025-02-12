The Head and The Heart and Mt. Joy Release New Collaboration 'Arrow'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Head And The Heart have teamed with Mt. Joy for a new version of the former’s fall 2024 single “Arrow,” which has spent 9 weeks at #1 at AAA radio, the band’s longest #1 at AAA format to date. All proceeds from the track will be donated to MusiCares Fire Relief, which assists music professionals impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires with financial support and vital recovery resources.

The band’s Tyler Williams spoke about the collaboration, saying “We’ve been friends with and fans of Mt. Joy ever since they supported us on tour for some of their first shows together as a band in 2017. Their relationship with their fans is inspiring and their songs have become the soundtrack for so many. We’re honored to have them join us on this new edition of Arrow, with all proceeds going to MusiCares fire relief fund.”

“Arrow” was the first song to emerge from The Head And The Heart’s new studio album for Verve Forecast, details for which will be announced in the coming weeks. It embodies the unified spirit that powered the album sessions in Richmond, Va., and Seattle, which found the band members handling production duties themselves.

“It’s a very self-empowering song for me,” vocalist/guitarist Jonathan Russell says of “Arrow,” referencing lyrics such as “there’s times I need direction / there’s times I need to roam / I move station to station / I showed up here alone / I am my own arrow.” “Sometimes you feel a little lost at sea without an anchor. If something was to go south, would anybody even be able to help you or find you? It’s nice to know that you have your own way of providing yourself with confidence when you're out there in the dark.”

The Head And The Heart have also previewed the new album with the highly personal song “Time With My Sins,” which is out now.

Tour Dates:

6.20.25 - SummerFest - Milwaukee, WI

8.16.25 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA *

* direct support for The Lumineers

Photo Credit: Jasper Graham

