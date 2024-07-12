The Gaslight Anthem Release Expanded 'History Books' Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Gaslight Anthem has released HISTORY BOOKS (EXPANDED EDITION), available now on their own Rich Mahogany Recordings label via Thirty Tigers.

HISTORY BOOKS (EXPANDED EDITION) showcases a brand new mix of The Gaslight Anthem’s acclaimed 2023 return to action, along with a previously unreleased rendition of “Little Fires” featuring Bully (aka singer, songwriter, and guitarist Alicia Bognanno) as well as four tracks initially found on this spring’s HISTORY BOOKS – SHORT STORIES EP, including the band’s anthemic take on Billie Eilish’s 3x RIAA Platinum-certified breakthrough single, “Ocean Eyes,” a new version of longtime fan favorite, “Blue Jeans & White T-Shirts,” and stripped-down acoustic performances of HISTORY BOOKS highlights “Positive Charge” and “History Books.” Today also sees the limited 7” vinyl release of HISTORY BOOKS – SHORT STORIES.

The Gaslight Anthem continue to celebrate HISTORY BOOKS on an epic world tour, with eagerly awaited North American headline dates underway July 26 at Denver, CO’s Mission Ballroom and then continues through a September 1 finale at Detroit, MI’s The Fillmore Detroit. Support throughout comes from Joyce Manor with The Dirty Nil (July 26-August 11) and Pinkshift (August 13-September 1) joining on select dates. In addition, the band will return to their home state of New Jersey to join Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Trey Anastasio Band, Norah Jones, and more at Asbury Park’s sold-out Sea.Hear.Now Festival on Sunday, September 15. For full details, please see HERE.

The Gaslight Anthem’s sixth full-length and first new album in nearly a decade, HISTORY BOOKS includes such singles as “Spider Bites,” “Autumn,” “Little Fires” (featuring guest vocals from PUP frontman Stefan Babcock), “Positive Charge,” and the heavy-hearted title track, “History Books,” the latter of which sees Fallon trading duet vocals with longtime band champion and fellow New Jerseyan Bruce Springsteen. All five tracks are joined by official music videos streaming now on YouTube.

The Gaslight Anthem is: Brian Fallon (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Alex Rosamilia (lead guitar, backing vocals), Alex Levine (bass guitar, backing vocals), and Benny Horowitz (drums, percussion, backing vocals).

THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM - HISTORY BOOKS TOUR 2024

JULY

13 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival †

26 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom +

27 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union +

28 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House +

30 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo +

31 – Forest Grove, OR – Grand Lodge Hotel and Property +

AUGUST

2 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield +

3 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim +

4 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park +

6 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre +

9 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater +

10 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall +

11 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas +

13 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern ‡

14 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works ‡

16 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage ‡

18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ‡

20 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ‡

21 – New York, NY – Central Park ‡

23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia ‡

24 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre ‡

25 – Toronto, ON – History ‡

27 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center ‡

29 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed – Indoors ‡

30 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis ‡

31 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club - The Rave Hall ‡

SEPTEMBER

1 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit ‡

15 – Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now † (SOLD OUT)

† Festival Appearance

+ w/ Special Guests Joyce Manor and The Dirty Nil

‡ w/ Special Guests Joyce Manor and Pinkshift

