The Garth Channel Is Making Its Comeback On TuneIn To Reach Fans Across The Globe

TuneIn, the world's leader in live audio, and the SEVENS Radio Network unveiled today that The Garth Channel is relaunching this fall on TuneIn for free to fans around the globe for the first time ever. Back by popular demand, the station returns with Brooks' music and more, including his favorite artists across different genres and personal stories from life on the road - all filled with heart to take listeners into the mind of Garth Brooks.

The Garth Channel will take listeners on a wild ride with a playlist curated by Brooks featuring his own music, classics from his heroes and hits from new artists he loves. The station gets more personal than ever with Brooks, bringing back fan favorites and new programming that features all his friends in low places.

"The Garth Channel has always been my music, my heroes, my favorites. So, how do you make it better? You make it global for starters so the whole world can see how much I LOVE music and where it comes from," said Brooks. "More stories...from me and other artists. It seemed what people loved most on The Garth Channel were the stories. The new Garth Channel will now send out invitations for other artists to tell their stories behind the music and their careers."

Brooks continued, "And saving the best for last, The Garth Channel will be broadcasting from the NEW FRIENDS IN LOW PLACES BAR in Nashville. Some are calling the new channel, The Garth Channel 2.0. Truth is, it's the new Garth Channel 7.0."

The Garth Channel marks the third station launched on TuneIn in partnership with Brooks and the SEVENS Radio Network. The first station, The BIG 615, brought Brooks' vision to life for a new authentic take on country radio with host Storme Warren in the driver's seat. The second, Tailgate Radio, brings listeners anthemic, powerful, energetic and just plain fun music to get the party started for game day. This new station is more personal to Brooks, giving him the chance to connect with fans through his favorite music and personal stories.

"What Garth has brought to TuneIn is incredible," said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn. "What we have seen already in terms of listener engagement and excitement on The BIG 615 and Tailgate is remarkable. Simply put, people want as much Garth as they can have. However, the one common thing we have heard through social, emails and just people out on the street is 'When is The Garth Channel coming back?' We are so excited to finally let them all know that not only is The Garth Channel coming back, but it's going to be even bigger than before and surrounded by these other stations on the SEVENS Network, to give the most complete Garth Brooks experience anywhere in the world. "

For the latest news on The Garth Channel, go to tunein.com/thegarthchannel and "favorite" The Garth Channel to be the first to listen.

Fans should check out more stations from Garth Brooks' SEVENS Radio Network on TuneIn, The BIG 615 and Tailgate Radio, to hear great music and interviews with top industry artists.

TuneIn, the world's leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to 'hear' what they love wherever 'here' might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live MLB, NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, CSPAN, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood.

Garth Brooks just began a new residency, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. With 2023 sold out, 2024 dates are already on sale. Last year, Garth Brooks completed the three and a half year long Stadium Tour. It drew an average of more than 95 thousand people in each city it played and was seen by a cumulative audience of nearly three-million people. The tour ended in September when Garth played the fifth sold-out concert at Dublin, Ireland's Croke Park at over 80,000 tickets sold EACH NIGHT.

In May 2021, Garth Brooks was one of five artists to receive one of the most prestigious honors an artist can receive, The Kennedy Center Honor. Garth is the first-ever seven-time recipient of the CMA Entertainer of the Year honor. Brooks is the first and only artist in history to receive nine Diamond Awards for the now nine diamond-certified albums at over 10 million album sales each. He remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA with 157 million album sales. He was awarded Country Touring Artist of the Decade at the 2021 Pollstar Awards. In March 2020, Garth received the esteemed Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. The event aired on PBS. He has received every accolade the recording industry can bestow on an artist.