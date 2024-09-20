The War And Treaty Releases New Song 'Can I Get An Amen'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The War And Treaty, who have been hailed as “one of the most exciting live acts in American roots music” (LA Times), share their brand new song, “Can I Get An Amen.” Jam-packed with themes of putting family first as well as pride and gratitude for one’s life, the driving and soulful track is a true tribute to love and faith. The song arrives on the heels of the group’s nominations for Country Music Association’s Vocal Duo of the Year, People’s Choice Country Award’s Group/Duo of the Year and Collaboration Song of 2024 (for “Hey Driver” with Zach Bryan) and Americana Music Association’s Duo/Group of the Year.

“Can I Get An Amen” was written by the husband-and-wife pair and is led by an electric sound that has them dubbed the “King and Queen of Gospel Country” and is the fourth song release from the group this year, following standouts “Stealing A Kiss,” which they recently performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, “Leads Me Home,” which they performed on LIVE with Kelly and Mark, and “Called You By Your Name.”

The duo’s recent national television performances also include Celebrity Family Feud, Austin City Limits 50th Anniversary Special, the National Memorial Day Parade, and NBC Macy’s Fourth of July Special. They have received a variety of honors and recognition, from their first ever GRAMMY nominations for Best American Roots Song and Best New Artist, and nominations from the Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association, CMT Music Awards and Americana Honors & Awards. They will also be performing at this year’s People’s Choice Country Awards which will air live on NBC and Peacock on September 26, 2024.

The War And Treaty have been hot on the road this year, performing several tour dates with Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, and an opening slot with The Rolling Stones. Their live performances have been praised by the Los Angeles Times which notes that the band “keeps blowing the roof off every awards show in country music” and further recognized by The Minnesota Star Tribune which commented, "The War And Treaty impressed like the next gen duo of Al Green and Aretha Franklin gone gospel. Their singing was that remarkable. Michael showcased an elastic voice, with robust depth and angelic highs. And Tanya’s humongously soulful, goose-bump-inducing pipes would have rattled the roof if there had been one in this outdoor venue."

The “powerhouse duo” (TODAY) is to continue touring across the country, playing at several festivals, including Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville, KY and Soundside Music Festival in Bridgeport, CT. They’re also set to perform with The Kentucky Gentlemen across several dates this fall, as well as with Mavis Staples, and Lyle Lovett. Please find their full tour routing below. For more information and tickets, please visit HERE.

THE WAR AND TREATY 2024 TOUR DATES

9/20/24 - Faulkner Performing Arts Center - Fayetteville, AR

9/21/24 - Germantown Performing Arts Center - Germantown, TN

9/22/24 - Bourbon & Beyond - Louisville, KY

9/27/24 - The Sheldon Concert Hall - St. Louis, MO*

9/28/24 - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern - Cleveland, OH*

9/29/24 - Soundside Music Festival - Bridgeport, CT

10/3/24 - Bijou Theatre - Knoxville, TN*

10/4/24 - Eddie’s Attic - Decatur, GA*

10/5/24 - The Orion Amphitheater - Huntsville, AL

10/8/24 - The Arlington Theatre - Santa Barbara, CA+

10/15-10/16 - Majestic Theatre - Dallas, TX^

11/1/24 - Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College - Irmo, SC

12/6/24 - Orange Blossom Revue - Lake Wales, FL

*with The Kentucky Gentlemen

+with Mavis Staples

^with Lyle Lovett

Founded in 2014 by the husband-and-wife duo Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, The War And Treaty has emerged as one of the most electrifying new acts in American music. With a lionhearted sonic blend, both roaring with passion and tender to the touch, The Tennessean notes, “they are unlike any other act in music.” The War And Treaty’s major label debut album Lover’s Game (Mercury Nashville), was met with critical praise with Associated Press claiming, "The colossally talented pair continue their commando, no-limits journey to the top of the music world.” Drawing respect across the board, they have gone on to appear as top-flight collaborators including the latest “Hey Driver” with Zach Bryan.

