Kassi Ashton Releases Debut Album 'Made From The Dirt'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising country star Kassi Ashton releases her debut album, Made From The Dirt, via MCA Nashville. Made From The Dirt depicts Kassi’s journey across ten raw, captivating tracks.

Equal parts grunge and glamor, Made From The Dirt recounts Kassi’s journey so far, as her vulnerable songwriting and raw vocals tell stories of love, loss, and beating the odds. From the battle cry of opener “Made From The Dirt” to the heartbreaking tribute on closing track “Juanita,” Kassi unabashedly wears her heart on her sleeve.

On releasing the album, Kassi shares, “I wrote ‘Made From The Dirt’ because we are made all the better every time we get back up. We are more beautiful because of the scars, stories, and bulls. I hope after listening down, you feel seen, you feel validated, and you feel like the baddest to ever do it.”

As reflected on the striking album cover, which features an outfit Kassi made herself, Kassi is no stranger to contrast. Growing up with her days split between competing in beauty pageants and riding dirt bikes, Kassi celebrates the unique incongruities that have shaped her thus far. While the album has bold, celebratory moments of grandeur, it retains an element of grit that is quintessentially Kassi.

Made From The Dirt follows a storied year for Kassi, who earned an ACM Nomination for New Female Artist of the Year and has received major buzz from single “Called Crazy,” which is currently Top 40 at Country Radio. Previously released album tracks “Drive You Out Of My Mind,” “Son Of A Gun,” and “The Straw” have also received critical acclaim from Billboard, Music Row, Country Now, and more. Kassi also brought her powerhouse vocals on the road, completing a nationwide headlining run along with tour dates with Old Dominion, Jamey Johnson, and Parker McCollum.

Photo Credit: Robby Klein

Comments