Chris Lake & Disclosure Join Forces for Wildly Anticipated Track 'in2minds'

GRAMMY®-nominated DJ/producers Chris Lake and Disclosure share their massively awaited collaboration “in2minds,” out now via Black Book Records/Astralwerks.

Co-produced by Lake and Disclosure, “in2minds” finds two of dance music’s most dynamic acts teaming up for a hypnotic banger that pushes their artistry to bold new heights. In a perfect convergence of their potent musicality and forward-thinking vision, the track unfolds in a gorgeous explosion of shimmering synth and frenetic beats, endlessly building in intensity while orbiting around a pulsating groove. The result: a wildly infectious force of nature primed to overtake dance floors all across the globe.

"This was a fun and natural collaboration for me,” says Chris Lake. “We made ‘in2minds’ the first day we got in the studio together. Disclosure and I are both pretty technical and with this song it feels like we kind of flexed on each other a little bit. The result is the collaboration of two minds.”

"I've been a fan of Chris's work since discovering his track 'Piano Hand,' and only recently discovered we’ve been neighbours in LA for a few years now,” says Guy Lawrence of Disclosure. “When we finally connected, our first time working together led to this track ‘in2minds,' a fast-paced, bass-heavy 808 driving track with a nice blend of each of our styles & vibes in there. This is just the first of a few bits we have cooking. I hope you all enjoy this one."

With excitement at an undeniable fever pitch, “in2minds” first began building buzz back in May, when Disclosure previewed it during their B2B set with Mochakk at Cercle Festival. After teasing the track in July at Black Book On The Pier in Brooklyn, Lake appeared as a surprise guest at Disclosure’s Friends & Family pop-up in Los Angeles in August and once again thrilled the crowd with a special preview of “in2minds.” In addition, leading DJs like Four Tet, salute, Joy Orbison, Ben UFO, and more have played the tune nonstop at underground club shows all summer long.

Dropping a month after Lake and Disclosure delivered powerhouse sets at HARD Summer in L.A., “in2minds” caps off a historic summer for both acts. To that end, Lake is still riding high off his hit collab “Summertime Blues” with Sammy Virji — a feel-good house anthem that landed on a number of Spotify Viral charts, reigned at #1 on the dance/electronic club charts for several weeks, and received a Danny Howard “Hottest Record” premiere in the UK. In the midst of dominating major festivals all throughout the season, Lake also released Black Book ID’s: Chapter 8 (the latest compilation from the pioneering label he founded in 2016), whose globe-spanning tracklist includes Cloonee’s remix of his 2022 hit “In The Yuma” ft. Aatig.

Meanwhile, Disclosure scored a global smash with “She’s Gone, Dance On,” an unstoppable summer heater that premiered as the “Hottest Record” on BBC Radio 1’s “New Music Show with Jack Saunders,” debuted at #16 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, and graced Billboard’s Friday Dance Music Guide. Since premiering in May (with its stunningly choreographed video following in July), the lush and euphoric track has received remixes from the likes of U.K. phenom Hamdi, Turkish DJ Carlita, and U.S. legend Todd Edwards. Along with dazzling worldwide audiences with an all-new stage show rich in organic instrumentation, Disclosure recently joined forces with a lineup of A-list musicians to create the unforgettably soulful “She’s Gone, Dance On (Live From The Mews).”

Chris Lake – Upcoming Tour Dates

9/20 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

9/21 - Las Vegas, NV - Marquee Dayclub

10/5 - Dallas, TX – Silo

10/25 - New Orleans, LA - Hell’s Gala

10/26 – Atlantic City, NJ – Harrahs Pool AC

10/27 – Live Oak, FL – Suwannee Hulaween

11/1 – Scottsdale, AZ – Super Unnatural 2024

11/2 – Las Vegas, NV – Hakkasan Nightclub

12/29 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up

Disclosure – Upcoming Tour Dates

9/28 - San Diego, CA - CRSSD Festival

9/29 - San Francisco, CA - Portola Festival

9/29 - San Francisco, CA - The Midway – Friends & Family SF – Portola After Party

10/18-19 - Miami, FL - iii Points Festival

10/25 - Manchester, UK - Depot Mayfield – Friends & Family

Chris Lake, Photo Credit: Corey Wilson / Disclosure, Photo Credit: @rafski

