Rett Madison Shares New Cover of Fleetwood Mac's 'Everywhere'

Los Angeles-based vocalist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rett Madison shares a brand new cover of the 1987 Fleetwood Mac classic “Everywhere” out now via Warner Records/War Buddha Records.

On October 25, she will unveil One More For Jackie as an expanded Digital Deluxe Edition of her acclaimed 2023 full-length, One For Jackie, in celebration of the LP’s one-year anniversary. One More For Jackie features the original album, now accompanied by four additional tracks, including “Everywhere.” Pre-save HERE.

Rett Madison explains why the track means so much to her. “My mom introduced me to many of my favorite bands and artists that I still love listening to this day. One of those bands was Fleetwood Mac. We’d listen to their “Greatest Hits” album whenever we’d make the hour and a half long drive to visit my grandmother. On those trips, I often would ask her to play “Everywhere”, or in my own words as a kid “The Magic Song”, over and over again. We really bonded over that song and whenever I hear it I always think of my mom.”

She strips down “Everywhere” to its emotional core with a reverent reinvention. The track’s percussive groove pulsates like a steady heartbeat through glimmers of soft acoustic guitar. Rett’s delicate vocals echo as she exhales, “You know that I’ve fallen and I don’t know what to say.” Meanwhile, the immortal hook immediately captivates, “I wanna be with you everywhere.” The visual highlights the rising star at a photo shoot as she dons a series of stunning looks. It captures her in the midst of an intimate and honest moment without any emotional filter.

This year, she set the stage for One More For Jackie by unveiling “Kiki (Rett’s Take)” and “Apocalyptic Folk Song.” It also boasts a new song entitled “Head On,” which she originally recorded during the One For Jackie sessions.

Rett will return to the road this Fall. First, she joins 4x Grammy nominated band The Fray as direct support, beginning on September 27 at Lincoln Theatre in Washington, DC. This jaunt treks across the country and back before coming to a close on October 20 at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, TN. Next up, she spends 10 days on tour with The Crane Wives. This particular segment launches on October 24 at Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, NV, canvases the West Coast, and concludes on November 3 in Sacramento, CA at Ace Of Spades. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below and get tickets HERE.

During a three-day stint in Nashville, TN for Americanafest, she will play the Little Saint Party at Estelle on September 19 before opening for Liv Greene at Dee’s Cocktail Lounge that evening, in addition to headlining the Official Showcase at The Basement on September 21. A few weeks later, she will grace the bill of Austin City Limits Festival in Austin, TX and join Medium Build for his official ACL Nights show at Scoot Inn on October 5.

Madison has continued to incite tastemaker applause. A Book Of featured her on its digital cover and attested, “Rett Madison, artist on the rise and a deeply emotive singer-songwriter known for her poignant lyrics and captivating blend of folk, rock, Americana and soul is making waves in the contemporary music scene with her heartfelt storytelling and powerful vocal performances.”

Keeping busy this year, she just performed a string of shows alongside John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats and Bailen, in addition to a headline tour throughout the Midwest. In February, she notably graced the stage of Carnegie Hall at The Piano Recital with Mandy Moore, Margo Price, Meg Duffy, and others.

In 2023, she delivered her acclaimed album One for Jackie, featuring lead singles “One for Jackie, One for Crystal,” “Skydiving” and “Fortune Teller.” Watch Madison’s performance of standout “Flea Market” on Late Night with Seth Meyers HERE. She also appeared on CBS Saturday Morning/Saturday Sessions for an interview and multi-song performance, in addition to being spotlighted in a Mixtape Moments segment on CBS This Morning.

Rett Madison Tour Dates:

*Festival

~Supporting Liv Greene

+ Supporting The Fray

#Supporting The Crane Wives

^Supporting Medium Build

9/19 — Nashville, TN — Americanafest* Little Saint Party @ Estelle

9/19 — Nashville, TN — Dee’s Cocktail Lounge~

9/21 — Nashville, TN — Americanafest* Official Showcase @ The Basement

9/27 — Washington, DC — Lincoln Theatre+

9/30 — New York, NY — Webster Hall+

10/01 — Boston, MA — Orpheum+

10/03 — Columbus, OH — Newport Music Hall+

10/04 — Chicago, IL — Vic Theater+

10/05 — Austin, TX — Austin City Limits Festival* (daytime)

10/05 — Austin, TX — Scoot Inn^ (nighttime)

10/07 — Dallas, TX — Echo+

10/09 — Phoenix, AZ — Van Buren+

10/10 — Los Angeles, CA — Bellwether+

10/12 — San Francisco, CA — August Hall+

10/14 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Grand at the Complex+

10/17 — Denver, CO — Mission Ballroom+

10/18 — Kansas City, MO — Truman+

10/20 — Nashville, TN — Brooklyn Bowl+

10/24 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl#

10/25 — San Diego, CA — Observatory SD#

10/26 — Pioneertown, CA — Pappy & Harriet’s#

10/28 — Los Angeles, CA — The Fonda#

10/29 — Santa Ana, CA — Observatory#

11/01 — Santa Cruz, CA — Catalyst#

11/02 — San Francisco, CA Fillmore#

11/03 — Sacramento, CA — Ace Of Spades#

Photo credit: Mikayla Miller

