The Garden Release New Album 'Horseshit on Route 66'

Southern California band The Garden have released their new album, Horses on Route 66. The 11-tracks that make up their latest are some of twin brothers Wyatt & Fletcher Shears most fiery endeavors to date.

Recorded in Downtown Los Angeles, the record pulls from the legacies of Southern California hardcore and UK punk, but continues to experiment with dissonant electronics and the drum & bass sound the duo is known for.

Though plans to record in a ghost town and set up camp "somewhere haunted" were abandoned, that spirit is embodied in the record. "A good chunk of the songs were inspired by the "scary stories" we read as kids and our interest in the supernatural," says Wyatt.

The duo also cite children's book illustrator Stephen Gammell as a major reference point, his drawings infused with the same underlying menace that their music evokes. Listen to singles "Chainsaw the Door", "Freight Yard" & "Orange County Punk Rock Legend", and the full album below.

Next month The Garden will embark on a massive run of U.S. tour dates that includes a festival appearance at When We Were Young in Las Vegas. Shows in LA, NYC, Baltimore, Dallas, Austin, Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Seattle and Portland are already sold out, and tickets are limited at the remaining shows. Watch the video for "Orange County Punk Rock Legend" below:

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

10/02 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel SOLD OUT

10/04 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

10/06 - Washington, DC @ The Howard

10/07 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage SOLD OUT

10/08 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/10 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Heaven

10/11 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Heaven

10/12 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz

10/14 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

10/22 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/23 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/26 - Pomona, CA @ The Fox Theater

10/27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium SOLD OUT

11/08 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

11/10 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory SOLD OUT

11/11 - Austin, TX @ Emo's SOLD OUT

11/12 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

11/15 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

11/16 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

11/17 - Detroit, MI @ Eastern

11/18 - Chicago, IL @ Metro SOLD OUT

11/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

11/20 - Omaha, NE @ Slow Down

11/21 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall SOLD OUT

11/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot SOLD OUT

11/25 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile SOLD OUT

11/26 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile SOLD OUT

11/27 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom SOLD OUT

11/29 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom SOLD OUT

11/30 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom SOLD OUT

12/01 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst