The Garden Release New Album 'Horseshit on Route 66'
The album was recorded in Downtown Los Angeles.
Southern California band The Garden have released their new album, Horses on Route 66. The 11-tracks that make up their latest are some of twin brothers Wyatt & Fletcher Shears most fiery endeavors to date.
Recorded in Downtown Los Angeles, the record pulls from the legacies of Southern California hardcore and UK punk, but continues to experiment with dissonant electronics and the drum & bass sound the duo is known for.
Though plans to record in a ghost town and set up camp "somewhere haunted" were abandoned, that spirit is embodied in the record. "A good chunk of the songs were inspired by the "scary stories" we read as kids and our interest in the supernatural," says Wyatt.
The duo also cite children's book illustrator Stephen Gammell as a major reference point, his drawings infused with the same underlying menace that their music evokes. Listen to singles "Chainsaw the Door", "Freight Yard" & "Orange County Punk Rock Legend", and the full album below.
Next month The Garden will embark on a massive run of U.S. tour dates that includes a festival appearance at When We Were Young in Las Vegas. Shows in LA, NYC, Baltimore, Dallas, Austin, Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Seattle and Portland are already sold out, and tickets are limited at the remaining shows. Watch the video for "Orange County Punk Rock Legend" below:
Listen to the new album here:
Tour Dates
10/02 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel SOLD OUT
10/04 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
10/06 - Washington, DC @ The Howard
10/07 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage SOLD OUT
10/08 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/10 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Heaven
10/11 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Heaven
10/12 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz
10/14 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
10/22 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival
10/23 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival
10/26 - Pomona, CA @ The Fox Theater
10/27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium SOLD OUT
11/08 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
11/10 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory SOLD OUT
11/11 - Austin, TX @ Emo's SOLD OUT
11/12 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
11/15 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
11/16 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
11/17 - Detroit, MI @ Eastern
11/18 - Chicago, IL @ Metro SOLD OUT
11/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
11/20 - Omaha, NE @ Slow Down
11/21 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall SOLD OUT
11/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot SOLD OUT
11/25 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile SOLD OUT
11/26 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile SOLD OUT
11/27 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom SOLD OUT
11/29 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom SOLD OUT
11/30 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom SOLD OUT
12/01 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst