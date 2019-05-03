The Felice Brothers' New Album 'Undress' is Out Today

UNDRESS, the highly anticipated new album from The Felice Brothers, is out today on Yep Roc Records. Media has been raving about the title in advance of the release:

The Felice Brothers kicked off a US tour on April 27 in Albany. Beginning in January 2020, the band perform abroad in Ireland, UK, Germany, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden and Norway. A full list of dates is below and at www.thefelicebrothers.com.

With UNDRESS, the band's first album in three years, The Felice Brothers manage to walk that delicate tightrope between timely and timeless, crafting a collection that's urgently relevant to the modern social and political landscape without ever losing sight of the larger picture.

The Felice Brothers' long strange journey stretches back to the sidewalks and subway platforms of New york City, where they first began performing in 2006. Within just a few years, the band was playing Radio City Music Hall with Bright Eyes and appearing everywhere from the Newport Folk Festival to Levon Helm's Midnight Ramble. They'd go on to release a series of critically acclaimed albums that pushed the boundaries of modern folk, with The New York Times likening their music to the rootsy mysticism of The Band" and The Guardian hailing their songs as "impeccably crafted, with literary-minded lyrics that are both playful and profound." The band shared bills with Old Crow Medicine Show and Mumford & Sons among others, took their blistering live show to Coachella, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, and countless other festivals across the US and Europe, and backed up Conor Oberst extensively in the studio and on the road.

our Dates:

5/3: Lexington, KY - On The Rail Roots Festival

5/4: Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe

5/6: Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

5/7: Lancaster, PA - Tellus 360

5/9: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

5/10: Brooklyn, NY - The Bell House

5/11: Kingston, NY - BSP Kingston

5/12: Hopewell, NJ - Hopewell Theater

5/15: Portsmouth, NH - 3S Artspace

5/16: Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre

5/18: Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

5/23: Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

5/24: Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall

5/25: Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap - with The Avett Brothers

6/6: Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle Tavern

6/7: Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic

6/8: Nashville, TN - Exit/In

6/9: Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewery

6/10: New Orleans -Gasa Gasa

6/12: Austin, TX - Barracuda

6/14: Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot

6/15: Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

6/16: San Diego, CA - The Casbah

6/17: Los Angeles, CA - Bootleg Theater

6/19: San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

6/21: Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

6/22: Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

6/24: Garden City, ID - Visual Arts Collective

6/25: Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

6/27: Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

8/25: Hamilton, NY - Good Nature Summer Series

9/21: East Aurora, NY - Borderland Music and Arts Festival

1/22: Belfast, UK - Limelight 1

1/23: Dublin, Ireland - Whelan's

1/24: Glasgow, UK - Celtic Connections

1/25: Newcastle upon Tyne, UK - Newcastle University Students Union

1/27: Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

1/28: Cambridge, UK - Junction 2

1/29: Manchester, UK - Gorilla

1/31: Brighton, UK - The Old Market

2/1: London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

2/2: Bristol, UK - The Fleece

2/4: Amsterdam, Netherlands -Paradiso Noord

2/5: Koln, Germany - Luxor

2/6: Berlin, Germany - Lido

2/7: Hamburg, Germany - Knust

2/8: Copenahagen, Denmark - Lille Vega

2/9: Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

2/11: Oslo, Norway - John Dee

2/12: Stockholm, Sweden - Bryggarsalen

UNDRESS Track Listing:

1) Undress

2) Holy Weight Champ

3) Special Announcement

4) Nail It On The First Try

5) Salvation Army Girl

6) Poor Blind Birds

7) TV Mama

8) The Kid

9) Hometown Hero

10) Jack Reminiscing

11) Days Of The Years

12) Socrates





