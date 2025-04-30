The Fall Of Troy Set 'Doppelganger' Vinyl Re-Press and U.S. Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Doppelganger, the second studio album from the Seattle progressive post-hardcore band The Fall of Troy, will receive a vinyl repress. Serving as the band’s Equal Vision debut and celebrating its 20th anniversary, Doppelganger features melodic, uplifting vocals and harmonies with tortured, assaulting screams adjacent to mathematically precise rhythms and complex fretwork, giving way to loose jam-inspired divergences. The brand new Doppelganger press is limited to 1500 units on orange cloud vinyl and is available now in the Equal Vision store HERE.

Additionally, The Fall of Troy will be kicking off its Doppelganger 20th anniversary tour tomorrow, Thursday, May 1 in Oklahoma City, OK. Split into two legs and hitting all regions of the U.S., the tour will culminate in an appearance at the Baltimore Soundstage on Saturday, June 28. Support on all dates will be provided by A Lot Like Birds. Tickets for all shows are on sale now HERE, and a full listing of dates can be found below.

Tour Dates

MAY

01 — Oklahoma City, OK — 89th Street ^

03 – Dallas, TX — Trees ^

03 — Houston, TX — Warehouse Live ^

04 — Austin, TX — Empire Control Room & Garage ^

06 — El Paso, TX — Lowbrow Palace ^

07 — Albuquerque, NM — Launchpad ^

08 — Mesa, AZ — The Nile Theater ^

09 — Las Vegas, NV — Swan Dive ^

10 — Santa Ana, CA — Observatory ^

11 — San Diego, CA — House of Blues ^

13 — Sacramento, CA — Harlow’s ^

14 — Portland, OR — Polaris Hall ^

15 — Seattle, WA — El Corazon ^

16 — Boise, ID — Neurolux ^

17 — Salt Lake City, UT — Kilby Court ^

18 — Denver, CO — The Oriental Theater ^

JUNE

12 — Buffalo, NY — Electric City ^

13 — Philadelphia, PA — Underground Arts ^

14 — Allston, MA — Brighton Music Hall ^

15 — New York, NY — Gramercy Theatre ^

17 — Millvale, PA — Mr. Smalls ^

18 — Cincinnati, OH — Bogart’s ^

19 — Nashville, TN — Eastside Bowl ^

20 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade ^

21 — Tampa, FL — The Orpheum ^

22 — Lake Buena Vista, FL — House of Blues Orlando ^

24 — Miami, FL — Gramps ^

25 — Charleston, SC — Music Farm ^

26 — Raleigh, NC — Lincoln Theatre ^

27 — Richmond, VA — Canal Club ^

28 — Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Soundstage ^



^ — A Lot Like Birds supporting

Comments